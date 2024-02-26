Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NNIT A-S Aktie
26.02.2024

NNIT A/S: Reporting of transactions in NNIT’s shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities

NNIT A-S
104.00 DKK -2.80%
NNIT has pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation received notification of transactions by person with managerial responsibilities in NNIT.

Reference is made to the attached table showing detailed information about the transactions.

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media relations
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com


NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and enterprise sectors in Denmark

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Together, these companies employ more than 1,700 people in Europe, Asia and USA.

Read more at www.nnit.com

