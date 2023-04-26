Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.04.2023 23:31:27

NNIT A/S: Quarterly figures 2022

Following NNIT’s carveout of the Group's infrastructure business, including parts of the Cloud & Digital Solutions business unit, these activities were classified as discontinued operations in the Annual Report 2022.

The 2022 quarterly figures have been restated to align with the new organizational structure. The restatement includes stranded costs, which are mainly related to building rental costs and cost of support functions that cannot be contributed to the Life Sciences Solutions or Cloud & Digital Solutions business units, following the divestment of the Group’s infrastructure business.

The Q1 2023 interim reporting will be published in a shorter trading statement around noon on May 4, 2023.


Overview – Group and restated business unit operating profit before special items

 2022
NNIT Continued businessFull yearQ4Q3Q2Q1
Revenue1,500396380368356
Production Cost-1,349-330-338-346-334
Gross Profit15166422122
Gross Profit Margin10.1%16.7%11.1%5.8%6.1%
Sales and marketing costs-81-21-19-21-20
Administrative expenses-77-21-21-18-18
Operating profit before special items-7243-18-16
Operating Profit Margin-0.5%6.1%0.8%-4.8%-4.5%
      
 2022
LSSFull yearQ4Q3Q2Q1
Revenue910235240225210
Production Cost-745-190-183-191-181
Gross Profit16544583429
Gross Profit Margin18.2%18.9%24.1%15.2%13.7%
Sales and marketing costs-62-17-14-16-15
Administrative expenses-67-17-16-17-17
Operating profit before special items3611281-3
Operating Profit Margin4.0%4.5%11.6%0.5%-1.5%
      
 2022
CDSFull yearQ4Q3Q2Q1
Revenue590161140143146
Production Cost-537-130-136-137-134
Gross Profit53314612
Gross Profit Margin9.0%19.1%2.6%4.5%8.4%
Sales and marketing costs-19-4-5-5-5
Administrative expenses-26-7-6-7-7
Operating profit before special items821-8-60
Operating Profit Margin1.3%12.8%-5.4%-3.9%0.2%
      
 2022
Stranded costsFull yearQ4Q3Q2Q1
Production Cost-67-9-19-19-19
Gross Profit-67-9-19-19-19
Administrative expenses162266
Operating profit before special items-51-7-17-13-13


Contacts for further information

Carsten Ringius, EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media relations:
Tina Joanne Hindsbo, Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com


The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

Attachment


