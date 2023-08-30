Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'090 -0.1%  SPI 14'615 -0.2%  Dow 34'890 0.1%  DAX 15'892 -0.2%  Euro 0.9596 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'315 -0.3%  Gold 1'943 0.3%  Bitcoin 23'904 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8786 0.0%  Öl 86.0 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Stadler Rail217818Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lonza1384101
Top News
HP-Aktie bricht ein: HP mit Gewinnwarnung
BioNTech-Aktie profitiert: BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Zulassung von EMA für Omikron-Impfstoff
Portfolio abgeändert: Auf diese US-Aktien setzte die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2023
Darum legt der Euro zu US-Dollar und Franken wieder zu
Barrick Gold-CEO: Gold "erstklassiges Anlagegut" - Kupfer mit Schlüsselrolle bei Verteilung von grünem Strom
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

NNIT A-S Aktie [Valor: 27242925 / ISIN: DK0060580512]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.08.2023 21:17:01

NNIT A/S: NNIT updates its financial reporting structure

NNIT A-S
86.00 DKK 1.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

After the completion of the transformative divestment of the Group’s infrastructure business, NNIT has changed its financial reporting format to reflect its new regional organization and to ensure consistency with internal management reporting.

Following the implementation of the new organization on May 2, 2023, NNIT consists of four regions:

  • Region Denmark (excluding life sciences)
  • Region Europe (including life sciences in Denmark)
  • Region US
  • Region Asia

The new regional structure has been introduced to increase customer proximity and enhance global coordination across regions. From a financial perspective, the four regional P&Ls will include allocated corporate cost such as legal, human resources, finance and global delivery centers. A consolidation of the four regional P&Ls will constitute NNIT’s group P&L and be supplemented by management commentary to provide increased transparency in respect of financial and business performance for each region.

The new financial reporting structure has been implemented and will take effect with the release of the interim report for the first six months of 2023 on August 31, 2023. Financial figures have been restated to reflect the new reporting structure back to the first quarter of 2022 (factsheet attached).

Overview – restated Group and regional financial figures

NNIT, DKKmQ1 22Q2 22Q3 22Q4 22Q1 23
Revenue356368380396413
Production cost260274252294295
Gross profit9694129102118
Gross margin26.9%25.6%33.8%25.6%28.5%
Regional cost4845524539
Regional operating profit4849765678
Regional operating profit margin13.5%13.3%20.0%14.2%19.0%
Corporate cost6467733258
Group operating profit before special items-16-1832420
Group operating profit margin before special items-4.5%-4.8%0.8%6.1%4.9%
Special items47575112314
Group operating profit incl. special items-63-75-48-996

 

Region Denmark, DKKmQ1 22Q2 22Q3 22Q4 22Q1 23
Revenue141136133154164
Production cost95977899109
Gross profit4639555555
Gross margin32.9%28.9%41.4%35.5%33.5%
Regional cost1413191111
Regional operating profit3326364344
Regional operating profit margin23.1%19.2%27.2%28.2%26.9%
Corporate cost2425281222
Group operating profit before special items8193122
Group operating profit margin before special items6.0%0.8%6.5%20.2%13.5%

 

Region Europe, DKKmQ1 22Q2 22Q3 22Q4 22Q1 23
Revenue112119122115112
Production cost83908810383
Gross profit2829341229
Gross margin25.2%24.4%27.7%10.7%26.0%
Regional cost1714151712
Regional operating profit111519-517
Regional operating profit margin10.0%12.3%15.6%-3.9%15.1%
Corporate cost2021231017
Group operating profit before special items-9-6-4-15-1
Group operating profit margin before special items-8.0%-5.2%-3.1%-12.7%-0.5%

 

Region US, DKKmQ1 22Q2 22Q3 22Q4 22Q1 23
Revenue7176828399
Production cost5156535467
Gross profit2020292932
Gross margin28.0%26.7%35.3%35.2%32.6%
Regional cost1415161314
Regional operating profit65121719
Regional operating profit margin8.1%7.0%15.2%20.0%18.9%
Corporate cost131415713
Group operating profit before special items-8-9-3106
Group operating profit margin before special items-10.8%-11.2%-3.4%11.9%6.1%

 

Region Asia, DKKmQ1 22Q2 22Q3 22Q4 22Q1 23
Revenue3237444438
Production cost3132333836
Gross profit151152
Gross margin4.5%14.6%25.0%12.0%4.1%
Regional cost33243
Regional operating profit-1391-1
Regional operating profit margin-4.0%7.6%19.7%2.3%-3.3%
Corporate cost77836
Group operating profit before special items-8-41-2-7
Group operating profit margin before special items-24.7%-11.2%2.1%-5.4%-19.2%

 

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media Relations
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

 

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu NNIT A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

10:09 SG-Marktüberblick: 30.08.2023
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08:30 SMI setzt Erholung dynamisch fort
29.08.23 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ASML Holding NV
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
29.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
28.08.23 Steht Gold vor einem Comeback?
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.66
Short 11'801.74 13.45 A0SSMU
Short 12'220.19 8.87 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'090.22 30.08.2023 17:30:13
Long 10'639.15 18.80 V2SSMU
Long 10'371.71 13.37 A8SSMU
Long 9'983.55 8.95 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NNIT A-S 86.00 1.90% NNIT A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Darum sind Euro und Franken am Montag auf Erholungskurs zum Dollar
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Raymond James-Analyst: Bei diesen beiden Buffett-Aktien bietet sich zweistelliges Kurspotenzial
Implenia-Aktie knickt ein: Grossaktionär Norbert Ketterer trennt sich von Grossteil seiner Aktien
GAM-Aktie gibt ab: Newgame springt nach gescheiteter Übernahme für GAM in die Bresche - Verwaltungsrat vor Abwahl
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS und "Inside Paradeplatz" haben sich in Vergleich geeinigt
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Diese Veränderungen hat er im 2. Quartal 2023 in seinem Portfolio vorgenommen
DocMorris-Aktie stärker: Deutsches Kabinett beschliesst E-Rezept

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit