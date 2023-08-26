Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NNIT A-S Aktie [Valor: 27242925 / ISIN: DK0060580512]
26.08.2023 15:02:20

NNIT A/S: NNIT lifts 2023 outlook and presents preliminary Q2 and H1 2023 financial figures

NNIT A-S
Following improved business performance in Q2 and H1 2023, NNIT upgrades the full-year outlook and now expects to generate revenue growth of around 15% and an operating profit margin before special items of around 6% in 2023 against the previous expectations for revenue growth around 10% and an operating profit margin before special items of around 5%. Special items are still expected to amount to up to DKK 70 million in 2023.

According to preliminary and unaudited financial figures, group revenue grew by 15% to DKK 424 million (2022: DKK 368 million) in Q2 2023 and by 16% to DKK 837 million (2022: DKK 724 million) in H1 2023. The group’s operating profit before special items increased to DKK 25 million (2022: DKK -18 million) in Q2 2023 and DKK 45 million (2022: DKK -34 million) in H1 2023, corresponding to an operating profit margin before special items of 5.9% (2022: -4.8%) in the quarter and 5.4% in the half year (2022: -4.7%). The solid performance was realized on the back of higher revenue and utilization as well as reduced overhead costs.

The interim report will be published around 12:30 CEST on August 31, 2023, and NNIT will host a teleconference at 14:00 CEST on the same date. The teleconference can be accessed here or at www.nnit.com under ‘Investors – Events & Presentations’.

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888

Media Relations
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

Attachment


