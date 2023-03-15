SMI 10'516 -1.9%  SPI 13'696 -1.8%  Dow 31'875 -0.9%  DAX 14'735 -3.3%  Euro 0.9861 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'035 -3.5%  Gold 1'920 0.8%  Bitcoin 22'855 0.8%  Dollar 0.9322 2.0%  Öl 74.3 -4.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
So profitieren Schweizer Kryptoinstitute von der Silvergate-Pleite
Kursverluste genutzt: Cathie Wood deckt sich für zwei ETFs mit Tesla-Aktien ein
Wasserstoff-Aktien handeln: So investieren Sie in den Megatrend Brennstoffzelle
Inflation bleibt hoch: Das empfiehlt BlackRock Anlegern jetzt
Experten: Darum könnten Stablecoins vom Kollaps der US-Kryptobanken profitieren
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
NNIT A-S Aktie [Valor: 27242925 / ISIN: DK0060580512]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.03.2023 22:49:17

NNIT A/S: Disclosure of corrective information to NNIT’s annual report for 2021, including comparative numbers for 2020

NNIT A-S
68.10 DKK 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

With reference to company announcement 2/2023, stating the Danish Business Authority’s final decision on NNIT’s accounting treatment of an earn out payment related to the acquisition of Excellis Health Solutions, NNIT hereby publishes supplemental/corrective information to the annual report for 2021, including comparative numbers for 2020.

The technical changes to historical accounting policies have no impact on total cash flow or the planned divestment of NNIT’s Infrastructure Operations Business.

As previously stated, NNIT A/S disagrees with the decision and considers it to be of principled nature for strategic acquisitions in the Danish IT service industry. NNIT has strong arguments as to why this is an erroneous decision, and an appeal of the decision has been lodged to the Danish Commerce and Companies Appeals Board. The average processing time for appeals is currently 5 months.

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media relations:
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally. In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.


Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu NNIT A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Attraktive Konditionen für kurze Zeit (Anzeige)

Bis zum 20.03.2023 können Sie bei Swissquote Barrier Reverse Convertibles ohne Zeichnungsgebühren und mit Coupons von mindestens 12 Prozent pro Jahr bei Zeichnungen handeln!

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Mastercard 💳 & UnitedHealth mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Mastercard 💳 & UnitedHealth mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15.03.23 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15.03.23 SMI kann Talfahrt stoppen
15.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
15.03.23 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf RWE AG
15.03.23 Marktüberblick: K+S gesucht
15.03.23 Börse Aktuell – Und plötzlich wieder heile Welt
14.03.23 Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Mastercard 💳 & UnitedHealth mit François Bloch
10.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'962.88 19.53 SUSSMU
Short 11'193.36 13.61 SKSSMU
Short 11'603.51 8.86 6SSMMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'516.40 15.03.2023 17:31:42
Long 10'129.19 19.90 CUSSMU
Long 9'904.12 13.88 S2BMIU
Long 9'481.47 8.98 3SSMKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NNIT A-S 68.10 0.00% NNIT A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie fällt auf neues Allzeittief: Aussagen von Saudi-Grossaktionär belasten - Schweizer Behörden offenbar um Unterstützungssignale ersucht
CS-Aktie rot: Credit Suisse legt mit Verspätung Geschäftsbericht vor - Weniger Geld für Top-Manager - Weitere Geldabflüsse
"Elon Musk ist nicht der Gründer von Tesla" - Tesla-Mitgründer Martin Eberhard rechnet mit Elon Musk ab
Unsicherheit über den Bankensektor: Dow sinkt schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel unter 15'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich stärker
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schliessen erholt -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Roche-Aktie kaum bewegt: Investitionen in Forschung sollen erhöht werden
Krypto-Wal sorgt für Preisbewegungen bei Shiba Inu: Wie können Anleger die Trading-Historie eines Grossinvestors für sich nutzen?
Inflation bleibt hoch: Das empfiehlt BlackRock Anlegern jetzt
Novartis-Aktie etwas höher: Novartis sieht sich offenbar nach Interessenten für umsatzschwache Augenmittel um
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail muss in 2022 Gewinneinbruch verbuchen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.