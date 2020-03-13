NN, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NN, Inc., (NASDAQ: NNBR), a diversified industrial company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019.

GAAP Results

Fourth Quarter 2019

GAAP net sales were $198.6 million, compared to $199.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Life Sciences net sales increased by $8.9 million during the quarter due to increased core volumes, which were offset by lower demand in the automotive and general industrial end markets.

Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP loss from operations was $4.7 million, compared to a GAAP loss of $188.4 million for the same period in 2018. The loss from operations in the fourth quarter 2018 was largely driven by a goodwill impairment charge of $182.5 million and a fixed asset impairment charge of $5.2 million. Gross profit increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 by $1.8 million, offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses and SG&A expenses.

Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP net loss was $14.1 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $217.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The higher GAAP net loss in 2018 was primarily due to the goodwill impairment charges and fixed asset impairment charges taken in 2018 and an impairment charge of $16.6 million taken against the investment in NN's China joint venture.

Full Year 2019

Net sales in 2019 increased $76.8 million to $847.5 million, or 10%, compared to $770.7 million in 2018, attributable to $75.3 million in sales from businesses acquired in 2018, as well as organic growth of $9.8 million, driven by higher core volume in the Life Sciences group. This was partially offset by lower demand within the automotive end market in NN's Mobile Solutions group as well as unfavorable foreign exchange effects of $8.4 million in Europe, South America and Asia.

GAAP income from operations was $9.9 million, compared to a $179.9 million GAAP loss for the same period in 2018. The 2018 loss was driven by certain one-time charges including a goodwill impairment of $182.5 million, fixed asset impairment of $5.2 million and acquisition expenses of $5.9 million. Gross profit grew by $24.3 million in 2019 from increased sales, offset by higher SG&A costs of $9.6 million, including $7.4 million related to 2018 acquisition costs, and a depreciation and amortization increase of $20.7 million.

GAAP net loss in 2019 was $46.7 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $263.0 million in 2018. GAAP net loss in 2018 was primarily driven by the aforementioned impairment charges.

Adjusted Results – Fourth Quarter 2019

Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $33.2 million, or 16.7% of sales, versus $34.4 million, or 17.3% of sales, in the same prior year period. Adjusted income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $19.8 million, compared to $23.6 million for the same period in 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $5.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $12.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter 2019 was $2.3 million.

Warren Veltman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In the fourth quarter, we enhanced our financial flexibility by issuing preferred stock, paying off our revolver, and extending our revolver and term B loans. In addition to these actions, we continue to find new ways to reduce corporate overhead and streamline costs, such as consolidating NN's senior management leadership of the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions business groups under the leadership of John Buchan and naming Chris Qualters as Executive Vice President of our Life Sciences segment. These combined initiatives have helped us make real progress in reducing the overall leverage of the company as we look to continue improving our capital structure and determine the best way to generate value for our shareholders."

Life Sciences

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $88.4 million, compared to $79.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 11.2% or $8.9 million. Adjusted income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $17.9 million, compared to $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Performance was driven primarily by increased core volumes in the orthopedic and medical/surgical end markets along with realization of synergy capture initiatives.

Mobile Solutions

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $67.2 million, compared to $75.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $8.2 million or 10.9%. Adjusted income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million, compared to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Lower demand within the automotive market, impact of the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors and an unfavorable tariff environment drove the decline.

Power Solutions

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $43.6 million, compared to $45.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $1.6 million or 3.5%, driven by lower demand in the electrical products end market in China, primarily as a result of increased tariffs. Adjusted income from operations for the quarter was $5.8 million, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted Results – Full Year 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was $146.6 million or 17.3% of sales versus 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $136.0 million, or 17.6% of sales. Adjusted income from operations for 2019 was $97.0 million, compared to $91.9 million in 2018. Adjusted net income was $35.0 million in 2019, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $39.0 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Free cash flow for 2019 was negative $4.8 million. Net debt decreased by $75.7 million in 2019 to $757.6 million from $833.4 million in the same period a year ago.

Mr. Veltman continued, "NN has fundamentally solid businesses, strong relationships with our customers and suppliers as well as a passionate global workforce. I am proud to lead this company and as our financial position continues to gradually improve, I believe we are better-positioned to continue advancing a number of our strategic initiatives in 2020.

"While I am disappointed in our overall free cash flow generation for the year, it was in part impacted by our strategic decision to continue to pay our accounts payable on time in order to maintain good relationships with our suppliers. By reducing our 2019 year-end accounts payable balance, we expect to see a free cash flow benefit in the first quarter compared to last year.

"Looking ahead, we expect the global automotive slowdown and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus to adversely impact our results. To offset these factors, we will continue to pull levers that are in our control, including looking for more ways to enhance our commercial performance, improve our cost structure, reduce our inventory levels and accelerate accounts receivable collections."

Life Sciences

Net sales were $359.7 million in 2019, compared to $248.2 million in 2018, an increase of $111.6 million or 45.0%. Adjusted income from operations in 2019 was $76.0 million, compared to $51.6 million in 2018. Sales growth in 2019 was driven by $71.4 million of net sales attributable to the Paragon Medical and Bridgemedica acquisitions as well as a $41.4 million increase in organic growth as a result of an increase in core volume primarily within the orthopedic and medical/surgical end markets.

Mobile Solutions

Net sales for 2019 were $297.7 million, compared to $335.0 million in 2018, a decrease of $37.3 million or 11.1%. Adjusted income from operations in 2019 was $17.9 million, compared to $30.5 million in 2018. Lower demand within the automotive markets and delays in new product launches drove the decline in both net sales and adjusted income from operations.

Power Solutions

Net sales for 2019 were $192.1 million, compared to $189.8 million in 2018, an increase of $2.3 million or 1.2%. Adjusted income from operations in 2019 was $32.8 million, compared to $33.6 million in 2018. Lower demand in the electrical products end market due to an unfavorable tariff environment drove the margin decline.

NN will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on March 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call and supplemental presentation may be accessed via NN's website, www.nninc.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-800-353-6461 or 1-334-323-0501 Conference ID: 3273655. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 30 days.

NN discloses in this press release the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income per diluted share, free cash flow and net debt. Each of adjusted income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income per diluted share and free cash flow provides supplementary information about the impacts of restructuring and integration expense, acquisition and transition expenses, foreign exchange impacts on inter-company loans, amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs, and other non-operating impacts on our business. Net debt is defined as debt and finance leases less cash.

The financial tables found later in this press release include a reconciliation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share and free cash flow to the U.S. GAAP financial measures of income from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) per diluted share and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 50 facilities in North America, Europe, South America and China.

Except for specific historical information, many of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These, and similar statements, are forward-looking statements concerning matters that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of NN, Inc. and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion. All forward-looking information is provided by the Company pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions", "target", "guidance", "outlook", "plans", "projection", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "potential" or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. Factors which could materially affect actual results include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector, disruptions in the Company's businesses and global economies and other impacts from further spread of the coronavirus outbreak, inventory levels, regulatory compliance costs and the Company's ability to manage these costs, start-up costs for new operations, debt reduction, competitive influences, risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production, risks of capacity underutilization, quality issues, availability and price of raw materials, currency and other risks associated with international trade, the Company's dependence on certain major customers, and the successful implementation of the global growth plan including development of new products. Similarly, statements made herein and elsewhere regarding pending and completed transactions are also forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the future performance and prospects of an acquired business, the expected benefits of an acquisition on the Company's future business and operations and the ability of the Company to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses.

For additional information concerning such risk factors and cautionary statements, please see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial Tables Follow

NN, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales

$ 198,632

$ 199,477

$ 847,451

$ 770,657 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

154,279

156,923

641,639

589,181 Gross profit (loss)

44,353

42,554

205,812

181,476 Selling, general and administrative expense

24,312

22,285

103,223

93,583 Acquisition related costs excluded from selling, general and administrative expense

-

61

-

5,871 Depreciation and amortization

22,876

19,330

91,846

71,128 Restructuring and integration expense, net

-

(10)

(12)

2,127 Goodwill impairment

-

182,542

-

182,542 Other operating (income) expense, net

1,885

6,726

866

6,089 Income (loss) from operations

(4,720)

(188,380)

9,889

(179,864) Interest expense

14,663

14,651

57,155

61,243 Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs

594

-

3,293

19,562 Derivative (gain) loss on change in interest rate swap fair value

-

-

-

- Other (income) expense, net

256

(541)

1,140

1,341 Loss before benefit for income taxes and share of net income from joint venture

(20,233)

(202,490)

(51,699)

(262,010) Benefit for income taxes

4,812

1,200

3,277

13,413 Share of net income from joint venture

1,336

(16,134)

1,681

(14,390) Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (14,085)

$ (217,424)

$ (46,741)

$ (262,987) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (Note 2)

-

-

-

- Net income (loss)

$ (14,085)

$ (217,424)

$ (46,741)

$ (262,987) Other comprehensive loss:















Reclassification adjustment for discontinued operations

-

-

-

- Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

7,509

(4,248)

(3,845)

(13,609) Interest rate swap:















Change in fair value of interest rate swap, net of tax

1,520

-

(10,479)

- Less: reclassification adjustment for (gains) losses included in net income, net of tax

846

-

1,084

- Other comprehensive income (loss)

$ 9,875

$ (4,248)

$ (13,240)

$ (13,609) Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (4,210)

$ (221,672)

$ (59,981)

$ (276,596) Basic net income (loss) per common share:















Income (loss) from continuing operations per common share

$ (0.35)

$ (5.18)

$ (1.13)

$ (8.30) Income from discontinued operations per common share

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Net income (loss) per common share

$ (0.35)

$ (5.18)

$ (1.13)

$ (8.30) Weighted average common shares outstanding

42,078

28,688

42,030

31,678 Diluted net income (loss) per common share:















Income (loss) from continuing operations per common share

$ (0.35)

$ (5.18)

$ (1.13)

$ (8.30) Income from discontinued operations per common share

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Net income (loss) per common share

$ (0.35)

$ (5.18)

$ (1.13)

$ (8.30) Weighted average common shares outstanding

42,078

41,959

42,030

31,678 Cash dividends declared per common share

$ -

$ 0.07

$ 0.21

$ 0.28

NN, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 31,703

$ 17,988 Accounts receivable, net

131,558

133,421 Inventories

118,722

120,925 Income tax receivable

5,973

2,277 Other current assets

15,024

21,592 Total current assets

302,980

296,203 Property, plant and equipment, net

374,513

361,028 Operating lease right-of-use assets

65,496

- Goodwill

439,095

439,452 Intangible assets, net

329,260

376,248 Investment in joint venture

21,755

20,364 Other non-current assets

8,885

7,607 Total assets

$ 1,541,984

$ 1,500,902 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 57,340

$ 65,694 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits

30,428

24,636 Income tax payable

1,028

- Current maturities of long-term debt

19,160

31,280 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

6,652

- Other current liabilities

24,873

23,420 Total current liabilities

139,481

145,030 Deferred tax liabilities

85,799

91,838 Non-current income tax payable

1,272

3,875 Long-term debt, net of current portion

757,440

811,471 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

66,980

- Other non-current liabilities

44,723

29,417 Total liabilities

1,095,695

1,081,631 Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable, convertible preferred stock

93,012

- Common stock

423

421 Additional paid-in capital

501,615

508,655 Warrants

1,076

- Accumulated deficit

(105,283)

(58,491) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(44,554)

(31,314) Total stockholders' equity

353,277

419,271 Total liabilities, preferred stock, and stockholders' equity

$ 1,541,984

$ 1,500,902

NN, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (46,741)

$ (262,987) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of continuing operations 91,846

71,128 Depreciation and amortization of discontinued operations -

- Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,789

4,845 Goodwill impairment -

182,542 Other impairments 643

21,825 Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs 3,293

19,562 Total derivative mark-to-market loss (gain), net of cash settlements -

- Share of net income from joint venture, net of cash dividends received (1,681)

642 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax and cost to sell -

- Compensation expense from issuance of share-based awards 2,822

2,416 Deferred income taxes (3,142)

(22,402) Other 3,169

1,290 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 1,265

(3,543) Inventories 1,426

(16,208) Accounts payable (7,900)

2,693 Income taxes receivable and payable, net (5,292)

39,615 Other 4,029

(479) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 48,526

40,939 Cash flows from investing activities





Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, net of acquisitions (53,321)

(64,036) Short-term investment 8,000

- Cash paid to acquire businesses, net of cash received -

(399,009) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 7,287

1,434 Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash sold -

838 Other (711)

(517) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (38,745)

(461,290) Cash flows from financing activities





Cash paid for debt issuance or prepayment costs (11,336)

(20,726) Dividends paid (8,879)

(8,826) Proceeds from issuance of common stock -

217,312 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 95,741

- Proceeds from long-term debt 54,209

311,841 Repayment of long-term debt (108,157)

(290,687) Proceeds from (repayments of) short-term debt, net (12,564)

10,305 Other (3,715)

(4,126) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,299

215,093 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows (1,365)

(1,200) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 13,715

(206,458) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (1) 17,988

224,446 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 31,703

$ 17,988















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations

















Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended $000s December 31,

$000s December 31, NN, Inc. Consolidated 2019 2018

Power Solutions 2019 2018 GAAP income from operations $ (4,720) $ (188,380)

GAAP income from operations $ 1,024 $ (109,054) Restructuring and integration expense - (10)

Restructuring and integration expense - - Acquisition and transition expense* 13,012 15,822

Acquisition and transition expense 1,823 3,524 Amortization of intangibles 11,253 8,439

Amortization of intangibles 2,748 2,193 Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets) 244 187,778

Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets) 244 109,100 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a) $ 19,790 $ 23,649

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a) $ 5,839 $ 5,763













Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1) 10.0% 11.9%

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1) 13.4% 12.8% GAAP net sales $ 198,632 $ 199,477

GAAP net sales $ 43,621 $ 45,194















Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended $000s December 31,

$000s December 31, Mobile Solutions 2019 2018

Life Sciences 2019 2018 GAAP income from operations $ (564) $ (76,134)

GAAP income from operations $ 5,605 $ 6,174 Restructuring and integration expense - (10)

Restructuring and integration expense - - Acquisition and transition expense 1,177 1,747

Acquisition and transition expense 4,667 4,122 Amortization of intangibles 838 885

Amortization of intangibles 7,666 5,361 Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets) - 78,054

Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets) - - Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a) $ 1,451 $ 4,542

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a) $ 17,938 $ 15,657













Share of net income from joint venture 1,336 (16,134)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1) 20.3% 19.7% Impairment of joint venture - 16,589

GAAP net sales $ 88,381 $ 79,457 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations with JV $ 2,788 $ 4,997





















Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1) 4.2% 6.6%







GAAP net sales $ 67,159 $ 75,359























Three Months Ended







$000s December 31,







Elimination 2019 2018







GAAP net sales $ (528) $ (533)

























(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin = Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations/ GAAP net sales * 2019 Includes Capacity & Capabilities Dev - $2.0 / Prof Fees - $2.7 / Integration & Transformation - $8.4 / Acq Transaction Costs - $0.0 / Asset Write-Downs/Inventory Step-Up - $0.0 2018 Includes Capacity & Capabilities Dev - $3.1 / Prof Fees - $3.2 / Integration & Transformation - $8.7 / AcqTransaction Costs - $0.1 / Asset Write-Downs/Inventory Step-Up - $0.8















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations

















Twelve Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended $000s December 31,

$000s December 31, NN, Inc. Consolidated 2019 2018

Power Solutions 2019 2018 GAAP income from operations $ 9,889 $ (179,864)

GAAP income from operations $ 13,881 $ (95,115) Restructuring and integration expense (12) 2,127

Restructuring and integration expense - - Acquisition and transition expense* 39,463 49,262

Acquisition and transition expense 7,725 8,698 Amortization of intangibles 46,998 32,553

Amortization of intangibles 10,994 10,939 Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets) 644 187,778

Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets) 244 109,100 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a) $ 96,982 $ 91,856

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a) $ 32,843 $ 33,622













Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1) 11.4% 11.9%

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1) 17.1% 17.7% GAAP net sales $ 847,451 $ 770,657

GAAP net sales $ 192,100 $ 189,778















Twelve Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended $000s December 31,

$000s December 31, Mobile Solutions 2019 2018

Life Sciences 2019 2018 GAAP income from operations $ 9,553 $ (55,079)

GAAP income from operations $ 28,157 $ 19,136 Restructuring and integration expense (12) 63

Restructuring and integration expense - 1,336 Acquisition and transition expense 4,884 3,877

Acquisition and transition expense 15,353 13,064 Amortization of intangibles 3,479 3,540

Amortization of intangibles 32,526 18,074 Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets) - 78,054

Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets) - - Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a) $ 17,904 $ 30,456

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a) $ 76,036 $ 51,610













Share of net income from joint venture 1,681 (14,390)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1) 21.1% 20.8% Impairment of joint venture - 16,589

GAAP net sales $ 359,732 $ 248,173 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations with JV $ 19,585 $ 32,655





















Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1) 6.6% 9.7%







GAAP net sales $ 297,749 $ 335,037























Twelve Months Ended







$000s December 31,







Elimination 2019 2018







GAAP net sales $ (2,130) $ (2,331)





















(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin = Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations/ GAAP net sales



* 2019 Includes Capacity & Capabilities Dev - $9.1 / Prof Fees - $4.5 / Integration & Transformation - $25.5 / Acq Transaction Costs - $0.0 / Asset Write-Downs/Inventory Step-Up - $0.4 2018 Includes Capacity & Capabilities Dev - $8.2 / Prof Fees - $10.7 / Integration & Transformation - $19.8 / AcqTransaction Costs - $5.9 / Asset Write-Downs/Inventory Step-Up - $4.7

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA





















Three Months Ended







December 31,



$000s

2019 2018



GAAP net income (loss)

$ (14,085) $ (217,424)















Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(4,811) (1,200)



Interest expense

14,663 14,651



Write-off of unamortized debt issuance cost

594 -



Depreciation and amortization

22,876 19,330



Acquisition and transition expense

12,656 15,482



Non-cash stock compensation

962 (210)



Non-cash foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans

(157) (547)



Restructuring and integration expense

- (10)



Costs related to divested businesses

260 -



Impairments (Goodwill, JV and fixed assets)

244 204,367



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (b)

$ 33,202 $ 34,439















Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

16.7% 17.3%



GAAP net sales

$ 198,632 $ 199,477















(2) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin = Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA / GAAP net sales



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA





















Twelve Months Ended







December 31,



$000s

2019 2018



GAAP net income (loss)

$ (46,741) $ (262,987)















Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(3,277) (13,413)



Interest expense

57,155 61,243



Write-off of unamortized debt issuance cost

3,293 19,562



Depreciation and amortization

91,846 71,128



Acquisition and transition expense

38,504 48,922



Non-cash stock compensation

3,885 2,413



Non-cash foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans

307 2,620



Restructuring and integration expense

(12) 2,127



Costs related to divested businesses

960 -



Impairments (Goodwill, JV and fixed assets)

644 204,367



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (b)

$ 146,564 $ 135,983















Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

17.3% 17.6%



GAAP net sales

$ 847,451 $ 770,657















(2) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin = Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA / GAAP net sales



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share

















Three Months Ended







December 31,



$000s

2019 2018



GAAP net income (loss)

$ (14,085) $ (217,424)















Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense

13,012 15,822



Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans

(157) (547)



Pre-tax restructuring and integration expense

- (10)



Pre-tax write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs

594 -



Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs

12,506 9,653



Pre-tax interest expense on cash held from divestiture

- -



Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs

244 5,236



Pre-tax costs related to divested businesses

260 -



Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)

(5,444) (6,368)



Non-GAAP discrete tax adjustments

(1,221) (403)



Impairments (Goodwill and JV)

- 199,131



Divestiture of Business Segment, exclusive of tax reform

- 7,198



Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (d)

$ 5,710 $ 12,287



















Three Months Ended







December 31,



Amounts per share, diluted

2019 2018



GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.35) $ (5.18)















Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense

0.31 0.38



Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans

(0.00) (0.01)



Pre-tax restructuring and integration expense

- (0.00)



Pre-tax write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs

0.01 -



Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs

0.30 0.23



Pre-tax interest expense on cash held from divestiture

- -



Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs

0.01 0.12



Pre-tax costs related to divested businesses

0.01 -



Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)

(0.13) (0.15)



Non-GAAP discrete tax adjustments

(0.03) (0.01)



Impairments (Goodwill and JV)

- 4.75



Divestiture of Business Segment, exclusive of tax reform

- 0.17



Preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends

0.02 -



Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (d)

$ 0.14 $ 0.29



Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

42,078 41,959



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share

















Twelve Months Ended







December 31,



$000s

2019 2018



GAAP net income (loss)

$ (46,741) $ (262,987)















Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense

39,463 49,262



Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans

307 2,620



Pre-tax restructuring and integration expense

(12) 2,127



Pre-tax write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs

3,293 19,562



Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs

51,788 37,741



Pre-tax interest expense on cash held from divestiture

- 3,607



Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs

644 5,236



Pre-tax costs related to divested businesses

960 -



Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)

(19,433) (25,094)



Non-GAAP discrete tax adjustments

4,779 570



Impairments (Goodwill and JV)

- 199,131



Divestiture of Business Segment, exclusive of tax reform

- 7,198



Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (d)

$ 35,049 $ 38,974



















Twelve Months Ended







December 31,



Amounts per share, diluted

2019 2018



GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$ (1.13) $ (8.30)















Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense

0.94 1.56



Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans

0.01 0.08



Pre-tax restructuring and integration expense

(0.00) 0.07



Pre-tax write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs

0.08 0.62



Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs

1.23 1.19



Pre-tax interest expense on cash held from divestiture

- 0.11



Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs

0.02 0.17



Pre-tax costs related to divested businesses

0.02 -



Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)

(0.46) (0.79)



Non-GAAP discrete tax adjustments

0.11 0.02



Impairments (Goodwill and JV)

- 6.29



Divestiture of Business Segment, exclusive of tax reform

- 0.23



Preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends

0.02 -



Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (d)

$ 0.83 $ 1.23



Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

42,030 31,678



Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow





















Three Months Ended







December 31,



$000s

2019 2018



Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

$ 14,920 $ 54,154



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(12,601) (17,038)



Free Cash Flow

$ 2,319 $ 37,116































Twelve Months Ended







December 31,



$000s

2019 2018



Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

$ 48,526 $ 40,939



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(53,321) (64,036)



Free Cash Flow

$ (4,795) $ (23,097)



Reconciliation of Net Debt











December 31, December 31, $000s

2019 2018 Short term debt & finance lease liability

$ 22,830 $ 33,828 Long term debt and finance lease liability (ex- issuance costs)

766,521 817,549 Funded debt

789,351 851,377 Cash and cash equivalents

31,703 17,988 Net debt

$ 757,648 $ 833,389

The Company discloses in this presentation the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income per diluted share, free cash flow and net debt. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses, foreign-exchange impacts on inter-company loans, reorganizational and impairment charges. Over the past five years, we have completed seven acquisitions, two of which were transformative for the Company, and sold two of our businesses. The costs we incurred in completing such acquisitions, including the amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs, and these divestitures have been excluded from these measures because their size and inconsistent frequency are unrelated to our commercial performance during the period, and which we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating costs. We exclude the impact of currency translation from these measures because foreign exchange rates are not under management's control and are subject to volatility. Other non-operating charges are excluded as the charges are not indicative of our ongoing operating cost. We believe the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income per diluted share, free cash flow and net debt provides useful information in assessing our underlying business trends and facilitates comparison of our long-term performance over given periods.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to actual income growth derived from income amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

(a) Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations represents GAAP income from operations, adjusted to exclude the effects of restructuring and integration expense; non-operational charges related to acquisition and transition expense, intangible amortization costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions, non-cash impairment charges, and when applicable, our share of income from joint venture operations. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income from operations.

(b) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted to include income taxes, interest expense, Interest rate swaps and write-offs, depreciation and amortization, charges related to acquisition and transition costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, restructuring and integration expense, income from discontinued operations, and non-cash impairment charges, to the extent applicable. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations.

(c) This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all nontax adjustments reflected in the respective table. NN, Inc. estimates the tax effect of the adjustment items identified in the reconciliation schedule above by applying the applicable statutory rates by tax jurisdiction unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment.

(d) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the tax-affected effects of restructuring and integration charges (related to plant closures and other charges incurred to implement our strategic goals that do not necessarily represent a major strategic shift in operations), charges related to acquisition and transition costs, amortization of intangibles costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions and amortization of deferred financing costs, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, estimated interest expense on cash held from divestiture, non-cash impairment charges, the impact of enactment of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act and income from discontinued operations. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from segment operations is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations.

