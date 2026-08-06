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06.08.2026 11:33:22
NN Group H1 Net Result Rises; On Track To Deliver 2028 Targets
(RTTNews) - NN Group (NN.AS) reported first half net result of 1.07 billion euros compared to 391 million euros, last year, up 172.5%. Basic earnings per ordinary share was 3.93 euros compared to 1.31 euros. Result before tax increased to 1.35 billion euros from 528 million euros in the first half of 2025. Operating result was 1.51 billion euros compared to 1.44 billion euros, prior year, up 4.4% mainly driven by strong performances from Insurance Europe and Netherlands Non-life.
Operating capital generation or OCG increased 5% to 1.07 billion euros, mainly reflecting the continued strong business performance of Insurance Europe.
The company said it is on track to deliver the OCG target of 2.2 billion euros for 2028.
NN Group shares are trading at 82.08 euros on Euronext Amsterdam, up 1.08%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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