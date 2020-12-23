SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’234 0.7%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0829 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 1.2%  Gold 1’873 0.7%  Bitcoin 20’963 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8881 -0.2%  Öl 51.4 3.0% 
23.12.2020 18:16:00

NLLG Joins Forces With National Nonprofit To Help Thousands Of Oklahomans Dealing With Medical Debt

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one in five people in the U.S. deal with unmanageable medical debt, and in the spirit of serving Oklahoma communities during this holiday season, National Litigation Law Group (NLLG) is donating $50,000 to RIP Medical Debt, the leading nonprofit organization tackling the medical debt crisis in the country. NLLG expects its donation to enable RIP Medical Debt to eliminate $5 million in unpaid medical debt being claimed from needy Oklahomans.

National Litigation Law Group - NLLG offers experienced and committed representation to consumers across the U.S. who need to defend legal actions brought against them by credit card and financial services companies. With in-house attorneys licensed in more than thirty-five states, and our network of legal affiliates, we are equipped to protect consumer rights in any jurisdiction. NLLG is committed to providing other innovative legal services to individuals and businesses. https://www.nationlit. (PRNewsfoto/National Litigation Law Group)

Founded in 2014, RIP Medical Debt identifies, buys, and then forgives unpaid medical debt owed by financially distressed families and individuals. On average, every $1 donated to RIP Medical Debt can be used to purchase and forgive $100 in medical debt. 

NLLG, headquartered in Oklahoma City, provides legal representation to distressed consumers sued by credit card companies in over 35 states. NLLG's founder, James Sears Bryant of Enid, Oklahoma, explained: "NLLG's mission is to make affordable legal services available to financially distressed consumers who need relief from credit card debt. When we considered how we could help families this holiday season in a way that was consistent with our mission, we decided we should be working with RIP Medical Debt. We know that accumulated unpaid medical debt is a significant factor in 60% of the bankruptcies in the U.S. We also know that families faced with crushing medical debt often are delaying needed medical treatment for fear of increasing their financial burdens even further. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, providing significant relief for those families is particularly critical."

Bryant said NLLG was focusing its donation on providing relief to families in the central Oklahoma area. Portions of NLLG's donation will also be directed toward two existing RIP Medical Debt fundraising campaigns in Oklahoma, one by the First United Methodist Church of Ada aimed at raising enough funds for RIP Medical Debt to purchase and forgive $2 million of medical debt in a seven-county area of south central Oklahoma, and one by the Okeene United Methodist Church to eliminate $4.5 million of medical debt in a seventeen-county area of northwest Oklahoma. "We feel very blessed to be able help families in central Oklahoma, and to contribute to very worthy efforts to help RIP Medical Debt help families in great need in other areas of our home state. We hope to inspire others to join with us to help retire medical debt in central Oklahoma and to support these other campaigns to help Oklahomans in the south central and northwest sections of the state."

In the six years since it was created, RIP Medical Debt has managed to purchase and forgive nearly $3 billion in medical debt. To learn more about RIP Medical Debt, and to contribute to the campaigns by the First United Methodist Church of Ada and the Okeene United Methodist Church, visit www.ripmedicaldebt.org. 

About NLLG: Established in 2014, NLLG represents consumers in debt settlement programs when they are sued by credit card companies. To date, NLLG has helped consumers with over $1 billion in claimed credit card debt save nearly $300 million on those claims. You can learn more about NLLG at www.nationlit.com.

Questions?: Contact Mark Grossman, Chief Executive Officer of NLLG, at 405-605-8469 or at mgrossman@nationlit.com.  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nllg-joins-forces-with-national-nonprofit-to-help-thousands-of-oklahomans-dealing-with-medical-debt-301198167.html

SOURCE National Litigation Law Group

