NLK Plumbing Announce 24/7 Service in Footscray

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The thought of a burst pipe or leaking drainage is enough to scare most home or business owners. While there are precautions to be taken, it always seems that plumbing problems come at the worst time. Whether that be right before a holiday, in the middle of the night, or during a busy weekend, it's never fun to have to deal with water issues after the local plumber has gone off shift.

Now Melbourne plumber, NLK Plumbing, has extended their hours to offer their services for leaking pipes and blocked drains in Footscray at all hours of the day. These 24/7 emergency plumbing services are a lifeline to all Melbournians who suffer a surprise leak at an inconvenient time.

Offering a solution to stressful home plumbing issues, these emergency services mean that this plumber in Footscray will answer your call whenever you need. This fills a hole in the market as in the past year many other trades companies have actually reduced their working hours amid lockdown panic.

NLK Plumbing has over 30 years of experience in the plumbing industry and offers services such as commercial plumbing, backflow plumbing and hot water repairs in Footscray and surrounding suburbs. With the addition of their new on-call emergency plumbing services, the company's comprehensive service offering has everything Melbourne residents need in a time of crisis.

Water damage can wreak havoc on walls, floors and roofs if left unchecked. If these issues are left overnight or over the course of a weekend, they can snowball, leaving the building owner with costly repair charges and a weakened structure. Avoiding delay is one of the most critical steps in solving a plumbing problem.

Now, local residents can find a plumber in Melbourne who operates at times when they're needed most. Whether that's in the middle of the night or during a weekend barbeque, rest assured that there is always somebody on shift to tackle those tricky water-related situations.

