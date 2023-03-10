SMI 10'831 -1.1%  SPI 14'065 -1.1%  Dow 32'255 -1.7%  DAX 15'427 -1.3%  Euro 0.9847 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'225 -1.4%  Gold 1'834 0.2%  Bitcoin 18'483 -2.7%  Dollar 0.9294 -0.4%  Öl 81.3 -0.4% 
NKT Aktie [Valor: 1230050 / ISIN: DK0010287663]
10.03.2023 10:35:41

NKT has been awarded a power cable project for the Biscay Gulf Interconnector

Company Announcement

10 March 2023
NKT has been awarded a power cable project for the Biscay Gulf Interconnector

NKT confirms that the company has been selected as turnkey supplier of one of the two
high-voltage power cable systems for the Biscay Gulf Interconnector, as communicated by project owner Electricity Interconnection France-Spain (INELFE) on 10 March 2023. INELFE is a joint venture between the Spanish transmission system operator, Red Eléctrica, and its French counterpart, Réseau Transport d’Électricité, in charge of the construction and commissioning of all cross-border connections between both countries.

The final award remains conditional to ongoing negotiations which is expected to be finalized before May 2023.

Contact
Investor Relations:    Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press:                      Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

Nachrichten zu NKT

