Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'382 0.6%  SPI 13'576 0.5%  Dow 32'929 1.6%  DAX 14'717 0.2%  Euro 0.9577 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'028 0.4%  Gold 1'996 -0.3%  Bitcoin 31'176 0.0%  Dollar 0.9019 0.0%  Öl 87.9 -2.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018ABB1222171Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Logitech2575132
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nachhaltigkeit als Statussymbol: Leonardo DiCaprio investiert in Schweizer Luxus-Uhrenmarke
Meta-Aktie reagiert positiv: In Europa führt Meta ein werbefreies Bezahl-Abo für Instagram und Facebook ein
McDonald's-Aktie freundlich: McDonald's vermeldet höheren Umsatz
Pinterest-Aktie gibt nachbörslich Gas: Pinterest macht deutlich mehr Gewinn
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

NKT Aktie [Valor: 1230050 / ISIN: DK0010287663]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.10.2023 22:05:18

NKT announces preliminary Q3 2023 financial figures and increases financial outlook for 2023

finanzen.net zero NKT-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

NKT
336.00 DKK -0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

30 October 2023
Announcement No. 29

NKT announces preliminary Q3 2023 financial figures and increases financial outlook for 2023

NKT provides preliminary financial figures for Q3 2023 and as a result of continued strong financial performance the financial outlook for 2023 is updated.

Preliminary and unaudited financial figures for Q3 2023
The preliminary revenues (std. metal prices) for Q3 2023 are EUR 501m (EUR 358m in Q3 2022) and preliminary operational EBITDA for the same period is EUR 76m (EUR 35m in Q3 2022).

The improved financial figures compared to Q3 2022 were driven by satisfactory execution across Solutions and Applications. Utilization of the expanded capacity in Solutions increased revenues and earnings as execution of the company’s record-level high-voltage order backlog continued. In Applications, steady demand in the power distribution grid segment drove higher revenues and earnings. In Service & Accessories, the financial figures were below the same period of last year, reflecting less service repair activity.

Updated financial outlook 2023
Based on the financial performance so far in 2023, the financial outlook for the full-year is updated.

Revenues (std. metal prices) are expected to be approx. EUR 1.85-1.9bn (previously approx. 1.8-1.9bn) and operational EBITDA is expected to be approx. EUR 240-260m (previously approx. EUR 215-245m).

The financial outlook is subject to several assumptions including:

  • Satisfactory execution of high-voltage projects
  • Limited financial impact due to the uncertain global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, supply-chain challenges, and the high inflationary pressure

The updated 2023 financial outlook does not change the previously communicated medium-term financial ambitions and the indicated trajectory in 2024 and 2025.

The Q3 2023 Interim Report is still planned to be released on 8 November 2023 in accordance with NKT’s financial calendar.

Contact

Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations:             Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu NKT

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:35 UBS KeyInvest: Showreife Wachstumszahlen
09:31 BNP Paribas - Die Schweiz auf dem Zinsgipfel
27.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
27.10.23 Bitcoin fällt auf 34.000 Dollar - Anleger im Bitcoin-ETF-Faktencheck
27.10.23 Hunger auf mehr
26.10.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
26.10.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'850.00 18.42
Short 11'050.00 13.62
Short 11'440.28 8.92 61SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'382.19 30.10.2023 17:30:35
Long 9'983.81 19.98 5SSM1U
Long 9'744.02 13.76 T2SSMU
Long 9'331.55 8.96 5SSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NKT 336.00 -0.59% NKT

Mercedes-Benz Group am 26.10.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massenproduktion gestartet: Tesla drückt bei 4680-Batterien aufs Gas
SNB-Aktie freundlich: Schweizerische Nationalbank will Verzinsung von Sichtguthaben anpassen
36 Jahre nach dem Börsencrash der Börsencrashs: Kann sich der "Schwarze Montag" wiederholen?
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis geht gerichtlich gegen Takeda vor - Forschungserfolg bei Nierenleiden
Clariant-Aktie mit deutlichen Gewinnen: Clariant bleibt trotz schwachem Quartal bei Ausblick für 2023 - Übernahme von Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
Warum der Euro über die 1,06-Dollar-Marke steigt - Auch zum Franken gewinnt der Euro
Freundlicher Start in eine ereignisreiche Woche: SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Dow Jones steigt deutlich an -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Aktienauswahl von Ken Fisher: Wo der Milliardeninvestor sein Geld investiert
UBS-Aktie knapp im Plus: UBS trennt sich von Mehrheitsbeteiligung an UBS Hana Asset Management
Deshalb lehnte Cathie Wood die Arm-Aktie ab - und hatte recht damit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit