19.01.2021 20:34:00

NJHA Announces New Members of Senior Leadership Team

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hospital Association today announced the hiring of two new members of its senior leadership team: Chief Operating Officer Raymond Brandes and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Bailey.

Raymond Brandes, COO

Both men bring a wealth of healthcare and policy experience to NJHA, whose nearly 400 members include hospitals, health systems and post-acute care providers. 

Brandes, a Warren Township resident, comes to NJHA from University Hospital in Newark, where he served as Vice President of Public Affairs, Population Health, and Strategic Planning. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff under Governor Chris Christie, with responsibility for overseeing New Jersey's state budget. Brandes earned his undergraduate and law degree from Rutgers University, and served a clerkship for the Supreme Court of New Jersey.

In the newly created role of COO, Brandes will oversee the Association's daily operations, including responsibility for administration, communications, facilities, IT and NJHA Healthcare Business Solutions.

"It is an honor to be a part of this important organization, especially at this critical time as we focus on the road back from COVID-19," said Brandes. "I look forward to providing the high level of service that our members expect from NJHA, and working to improve the health of all New Jersey citizens."

Bailey, a Haddonfield resident, most recently served as Assistant Vice President of the Rutgers Financial Management unit at RWJBarnabas Health, where he was responsible for managing the health system's investment in its academic, research and clinical enterprises. He also served as Assistant Vice President of financial planning and budgeting at Rutgers University. From 2008 to 2018, Bailey served in the New Jersey Department of Human Services under three different governors, first as the Chief Financial Officer, and then in the dual role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Bailey earned a master's degree in public administration from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's in finance from LaSalle University. He succeeds longtime CFO Dave Lavins, who retired in December.

"NJHA has a sacred obligation, not just to our members but to all of New Jersey," said Bailey. "I am honored to serve in this capacity and ensure that the Association is positioned to invest in the future and provide excellent value to our members."

"Both NJHA and its members are focused on the road ahead from COVID-19," said NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett. "The pandemic will redefine the future of healthcare, and that will demand vision, innovation and resiliency. NJHA is fortunate to have leaders like Ray and Chris join us at such a pivotal time for NJHA, our members and New Jersey's healthcare consumers." 

Christopher Bailey, CFO

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/njha-announces-new-members-of-senior-leadership-team-301211156.html

SOURCE New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA)

