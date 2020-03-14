14.03.2020 08:00:00

NJ Top Dentists Reviewed and Approved Stephen Press BS, DMD for 2020

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Stephen Press of Upper Montclair Dental Associates has once again been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists. Dr. Press has a philosophy of high quality, patient-orientated dental care that always takes place in his warm, comfortable and friendly office environment.

Dr. Press is equipped to handle all of his patient's dental needs, ranging from routine cleanings, to fillings, to bruxism devices. Dr. Press makes it a point to empower his patients to make better informed decisions about their oral health needs.

What makes Dr. Press's office, Upper Montclair Dental Associates unique is its comprehensive approach to evaluations and treatment. Dr. Press and his staff understand that a single tooth itself can not walk through the door - a person does.

What may be perceived as a tooth problem may have actually started as a gum problem or a bite problem. Dr. Press's team evaluates the entire craniomandibular system: your teeth, gums, bone, ligaments, jaws joints, and musculature, as all these parts work together bio-mechanically and leave clues on your teeth and gums. All of this is done so Dr. Press can educate his patients on their oral health and offer them options and solutions to fit care into their lifestyle.

To learn more about Dr. Stephen Press and Upper Montclair Dental Associates, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drstephenpress/.

About Us
NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

 

SOURCE NJ Top Docs

