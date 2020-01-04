NJ Top Dentist, Dr. Irvin B. Sherman Offers Help For Mothers Having Trouble Breastfeeding

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Dentist, Dr. Irvin B. Sherman has been reviewed and approved for 2019. His practice, Shore Children's Dental Care, specializes in treatment for infants, children, teens and the special needs patient. The practice is located in Avon and Manasquan, New Jersey is announcing a new center for infant nursing and oral health.

Dr. Sherman and his practice will be addressing issues that mothers are having with nursing (breastfeeding) at the new center.

Many mothers with newborn babies have difficulty with breastfeeding that may be related to what is called "the frenums." The frenum is the attachment under the tongue and top lip that sometimes are either short or prohibiting normal movement. It is more commonly called tongue-tie and lip-tie.

Dr. Sherman performs a procedure referred to as a frenectomy using a diode laser. In many cases this procedure releases the frenum and allows the tongue and lip to give the baby a better latch on the mother's breast, resulting in improving or eliminating troublesome problems. These problems include the mother having pain, mastitis, premature reduction of breast milk supply, depression and lack of infant-mother connection. The infant's issues can be an ineffective latch, unsatisfied nursing episodes, poor weight gain, clicking and swallowing air when latched (aerophagia).

Dr. Sherman has been performing these procedures for over 30 years. He receives many referrals from Pediatricians and Lactation Consultants. If you have any questions related to breastfeeding and nursing issues, please do not hesitate to call Dr. Sherman's office and ask for Sarah. Appointments are available on short notice and the practice participates with most insurance companies including NJ Family Care.

You can contact Shore Children's Dental Care at 732-775-1492 or online at shorechildrensdentalcare.com.

