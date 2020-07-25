NJ Top Dentist, Dr. David Jin of A Beautiful Smile Dentistry Will Not Let COVID-19 Compromise His Quality of Care

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Beautiful Smile Dentistry is open and NJ Top Dentist, Dr. David Jin is here to take care of all his patient's needs.

To combat airborne pathogens, Dr. Jin has deployed Extra-Oral Evacuation Devices that remove 90% of aerosol contaminants, and to improve patients' safety A Beautiful Smile Dentistry has installed multiple hand sanitizer stations throughout our offices.

As a thank you to all of the Essential Workers, Dr. Jin's Fort Lee and Boston locations are providing 'zero' co-pay appointments for the rest of 2020 to all essential workers. In addition, to help ease the current financial burden, Dr. Jin and Invisalign are offering an extremely discounted offer for basic Invisalign cases. Regularly priced at $5,800, Dr. Jin's patients can now receive Invisalign for only $3,900.

Dr. Jin has also partnered with Invisalign to now offer virtual consultations for those interested in receiving Invisalign. Please click here to schedule your virtual consultation.

To learn more about NJ Top Dentist, Dr. David Jin and all the new opportunities he is creating for his patients, please click here: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drjin/

---

About Us

NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

SOURCE NJ Top Dentists