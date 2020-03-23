NJ Social Workers Providing Free Resources and Support to Community

TRENTON, N.J., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 crisis continuing to escalate across the state and nation, thousands of New Jersey's social workers are continuing to support our communities through this global epidemic. The state's leading organization for social workers is providing free online resources for its members and the community at large.

"Social workers provide over 3/4ths of the mental health services in our community," said Jennifer Thompson, executive director of the National Association of Social Workers - New Jersey Chapter (NASW-NJ). "Social distancing does not mean social isolation, and as a community of social workers, we are committed to providing resources, tools and support to our neighbors, friends, colleagues and communities during this crisis."

NASW-NJ represents over 23,000 licensed social workers in New Jersey. The organization has created free community resources that include a growing database of "fireside chats" with Licensed Clinical Social Workers on topics that include "Parents, Kids and Mental Health During COVID-19" and "The Practice of Mattering In the Time of Social Distancing."

"We are uniquely poised to support our community, virtually," Thompson added. "Technology in our field has been a focus for several years and now we are able to respond to the need quickly, efficiently and really help others through this time, in the way only social workers can."

Community members can go to www.naswnj.org and click on "community resources" to find information, videos and a growing database of resources as well as information on how to connect to a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

"The impetus of the community resources is to give everyone who has been thrust into this new reality a safe space to land, to ask questions," Thompson said. "I received questions this week as I embarked on now managing an organization remotely and homeschooling my child, while also having a spouse work from home. I am not alone. For many people, work, going out is their only interaction—that's their circle. They need support and resources too."

About NASW-NJ: The National Association of Social Workers - New Jersey Chapter represents over 23,000 licensed social workers across the state and has nearly 7,000 members making it the second largest state chapter in the nation. The association works to strengthen the social work profession and communities they serve through professional development, advocacy and social justice initiatives.

