19.11.2022 00:50:00

NIXON NATIONAL CANCER CONFERENCE TO EXAMINE CANCER RESEARCH BREAKTHROUGHS FROM PATIENT PERSPECTIVE

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the success of the first Nixon National Cancer Conference in 2021, the Richard Nixon Foundation has announced the second annual conference will be held at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum on December 7 and 8, 2022.

Top clinicians, researchers, journalists, NCI-designated cancer center directors, patients, patient advocates, ethicists, medical professionals and public health officials will convene at the 2022 Nixon National Cancer Conference, a two-day gathering focusing on areas where cancer is leading the solution to patient problems.

The 2022 Nixon National Cancer Conference will open with a reception and dinner sponsored by City of Hope Orange County on December 7 at 5:30 p.m. PST followed by panel discussions and a luncheon sponsored by the Hoag Family Cancer Institute on December 8, starting at 9:00 a.m. PST. Additional sponsors include Providence St. Joseph Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Four panels will feature leaders in areas where cancer is leading the solution to patient problems:

IMMUNOLOGY AND INFLAMMATION

Inflammation is at the center and core of chronic disease across the board. Cancer now leads immunology, and immunology is solving some of the problems that have plagued patients for so long.

REGENERATIVE MEDICINE AND STEM CELL THERAPY

Regenerative medical science is building on cancer's ability to understand the process of growth differentiation. Cancer research in neurophysiology and neuropsychology promises exciting breakthroughs in neurodegenerative diseases.

NUTRITION

The importance of the interplay between diet and cancer cells is acknowledged and accepted. For patients, new research and development in this area is of particular interest, relevance, and importance.

MEDICAL TECH

Where medicine and technology come together create cutting-edge innovations transforming the field of oncology and the speed of advancements bringing us closer to more cures for cancer and other diseases.

Confirmed Participants include:
  • David Agus, M.D. – Founding Director and CEO of Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine
  • Anna Barker, Ph.D. Chief Strategy Officer at Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Complex Adaptive Systems at ASU and Former National Cancer Institute Deputy Director
  • Carlos Becerra, M.D. – Medical Director, Cancer Research, Medical Oncologist, GI Cancer, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian
  • Carolyn Britten, M.D. – Vice President, Global Development, Early Development Oncology, Amgen
  • William G. Cance, M.D., FACS, Distinguished Scientist at GRAIL and Former CMSO at the American Cancer Society
  • Mauro Ferrari, Ph.D. – Former Special Expert on nanotechnology for the National Cancer Institute, Professor of Pharmaceutics at University of Washington
  • Robert Gatenby, Ph.D. – Center of Excellence for Evolutionary Therapy - University of Florida
  • Stephen Grupp, M.D., Ph.D. – Section Chief of Cellular Therapy and Transplant Section at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
  • David Heber, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, FASN, Founding Director of the Center for Human Nutrition at UCLA
  • Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A. – Physician-in-Chief and Senior Vice President, City of Hope Orange County Vice Physician-in-Chief and Professor, City of Hope National Medical Center
  • William W. Li, M.D. – New York Times bestselling author of "Eat to Beat Disease" and Chief Executive Officer and President of The Angiogenesis Foundation
  • Marlene Malek, Vice Chair and Co-Founder of Friends of Cancer Research
  • Linda H. Malkas, Ph.D., – M.T. & B.A. Ahmadinia Professor in Molecular Oncology, Dean, Translational Science, External Affairs, Professor, Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics
  • Susan T. Mayne, Ph.D. – Director of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at the Food and Drug Administration
  • Dariush Mozzafarian, M.D., Ph.D. Cardiologist, Special Advisor to the Provost, Dean for Policy, and Jean Mayer Professor at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy; and Professor of Medicine at Tufts School of Medicine
  • Lily Peng, M.D., Ph.D. – Director, Product Management at Verily/Google
  • Peter Pisters, M.D. – President of MD Anderson Center at the University of Texas
  • Ellen Sigal, Ph.D., Chairperson & Founder of Friends of Cancer Research
  • Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Chairman of Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation, Executive Chairman of ImmunityBio, CEO of NantHealth, Executive Chairman of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune
  • Donald "Skip" Trump, M.D. – Founding CEO Inova Schar Cancer Institute and Author of Center of the Cancer Universe: A Half-Center of Progress Against Cancer
  • Andrew von Eschenbach, M.D. – former Director of the National Cancer Institute
Steering Committee
  • Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D.
  • Melanie Eisenhower
  • Marlene Malek, R.N.
  • Claire Pomeroy, Ph.D.
  • Ellen Sigal, Ph.D.
Honorary Congressional Host Committee
  • Hon. Nanette Diaz Barragan
  • Hon. Stephanie Bice
  • Hon. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter
  • Hon. Dianne Feinstein
  • Hon. Brian Fitzpatrick
  • Hon. Richard Hudson
  • Hon. Young Kim
  • Hon. Guy Reschinthaler
  • Hon. Mike Rounds
  • Hon. Tom Tillis
  • Hon. Joe Wilson
Sponsors
  • City of Hope Orange County
  • Hoag Family Cancer Institute
  • Providence – St. Joseph Hospital
  • Providence – St. Jude Medical Center
  • Stanbridge University

In December 2021 the Richard Nixon Foundation held the inaugural Nixon National Cancer Conference as a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of President Nixon's signing of the National Cancer Act of 1971.

Those who would like to attend in person can register here.

The conference will be available to livestream at youtube.com/nixonfoundation.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nixon-national-cancer-conference-to-examine-cancer-research-breakthroughs-from-patient-perspective-301683241.html

SOURCE Richard Nixon Foundation

