Nitya Capital Opens Investment Opportunities to Public

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitya Capital LLC announces the release of a revolutionary crowdfunding platform, providing investors the power to attain interest in Nitya's deals, never before open to the public.

Invest NOW in Real Estate Crowdfunding platform WITHOUT ANY FEES.

Housed within Nitya's website, the crowdfunding platform provides a full-scale range of wealth fund options across asset classes, including multifamily and office properties. The crowdfunding platform is uniquely positioned to provide investors with a better offer by eliminating additional fees, typically passed along to investors using third-party crowdfunding models.

"This is a game changer for a lot of investors. We've built a platform that enhances the way people can invest in real estate by taking away the extra fees and giving them access to our ventures," said Swapnil Agarwal, CEO and founder, Nitya Capital. "We're making the deals extremely competitive and opening them up to the public, allowing new investors to be part of Nitya's movement."

Nitya Capital's historical performance includes an average deal of 2.7 years with a realized average net IRR of 21%. Nitya has approximately $2.5 billion in assets under management. Opportunities are open to accredited investors and start at $25,000.

"We've found there is a significant market for people looking to diversify their portfolio, as an alternative to typical stock and bond investments," said Mehul Chavada, Head of Investments and Business Development, Nitya Capital. "We've been able to beat investor expectations in past deals. Since we used to only work with known investors, this kind of public opportunity has never been on the table before."

For more on the crowdfunding platform, go to https://nityacapital.com/deals/.

About Nitya Capital

Nitya Capital LLC is a privately held real estate investment firm in Houston, Texas with an asset portfolio of about $2 billion. The firm is vertically integrated to have deep focus on acquisitions, asset management and property management. Nitya focuses on proprietary deal origination and leveraging the latest technology to maximize asset performance and returns for investors.

