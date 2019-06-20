Nissin announces global sponsorship with rising Japanese basketball star Rui Hachimura in hopes to stir the world

GARDENA, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (President and Representative Director, CEO: Koki Ando, "Nissin") announced that the company has confirmed a multi-year global partnership with 21-year-old, rising Japanese basketball star Rui Hachimura. The deal marks the first time Nissin has aligned with a basketball player. Hachimura, a standout player at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, is hoping to make history of his own this week by becoming the first Japanese player to ever be selected in the NBA Draft.

"I have been eating CUP NOODLES my entire life, so to have Nissin support me as I begin my professional career is an honor. When I moved to the United States for University, CUP NOODLES was always a great reminder of home," added Hachimura. Nissin is committed to activating the partnership on a global scale with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games serving as one of the key focus moments. Rui and the Japanese National Basketball Team will represent the country at the Olympic Games next summer, the first time the team will do so in 44 years. Rui's desire to compete against the top players in the world resonates with Nissin's corporate slogan of "HUNGRY to WIN," striving for innovation in the global food industry.

Nissin's founder Momofuku Ando invented the world's first instant noodles, Chicken Ramen, in 1958. Since then, Nissin has pioneered a range of instant noodles globally. Inspired by Momofuku Ando's philosophy of "Food and sports are inseparable for a healthy life," Nissin has been supporting a variety of sports activities. Current sponsorships include professional tennis players Naomi Osaka, Kei Nishikori, and Yosuke Watanuki, as well as the Japan Olympic and Paralympic teams as the Tokyo 2020 Official Noodle Partner. Through these initiatives, Nissin conducts a diverse array of sports marketing activities to ignite the unremitting energy driven by sports, under the slogan "HUNGRY to WIN."

Contact:

Nissin Foods, USA

Linda Chung

310-527-5714

LChung@nissinfoods.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nissin-announces-global-sponsorship-with-rising-japanese-basketball-star-rui-hachimura-in-hopes-to-stir-the-world-300871707.html

SOURCE Nissin Foods, USA