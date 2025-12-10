Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nissan Motor Aktie 800600 / US6547444082

10.12.2025 08:26:17

Nissan Motor And Wayve Partner To Integrate AI Into Next-Gen ProPILOT For Mass-Produced Vehicles

Nissan Motor
4.06 EUR -0.98%
(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Wayve have signed definitive agreements to collaborate on integrating the next-generation ProPILOT series with Wayve's advanced AI technology across a wide range of Nissan vehicles. The partnership will combine Wayve's embodied AI software with Nissan's driver-assistance systems to support both ADAS and point-to-point advanced driving.

Nissan first introduced ProPILOT in 2016, offering single-lane highway assistance. In 2019, the company launched ProPILOT 2.0, which added multi-lane support and hands-off functionality. These features are now available across multiple Nissan models, meeting diverse customer needs. Building on this foundation, Nissan is developing its next-generation ProPILOT integrated with Wayve AI. In September 2025, Nissan unveiled a prototype featuring Wayve's embodied AI software, 'Wayve AI Driver,' combined with Nissan's "Ground Truth Perception" technology using next-generation LiDAR. The prototype demonstrated smooth and safe driving assistance on highways and in complex urban environments.

As per the new agreement, Nissan and Wayve will integrate 'Wayve AI Driver' into the next-generation ProPILOT series, enabling deployment in mass-produced vehicles. By leveraging Wayve's AI technology, Nissan aims to enhance the functionality and convenience of ProPILOT and deliver advanced systems to global markets, including Japan and North America. Nissan plans to introduce the first model equipped with this new generation of ProPILOT in Japan in fiscal year 2027.