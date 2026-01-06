Nissan Motor Aktie 800600 / US6547444082
06.01.2026 03:12:05
Nissan Group Q4 U.S. Vehicle Sales Down 3.7%
(RTTNews) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. fourth quarter sales for 2025 of 214,250 units, a decrease of 3.7% versus the prior year.
Sales of the Nissan Murano crossover were up 112.1% year-over-year for the quarter. Sales of the Nissan Armada SUV were up 70% year-over-year for the quarter. Sales of the Nissan Frontier midsize pickup were up 26.7% year-over-year for the quarter.
The company announced total calendar year 2025 U.S. sales of 926,153 units, an increase of 0.2% compared to the prior year. Sales of Nissan Murano were up 121.3% for the calendar year. Sales of Nissan Armada were up 14.4% for the calendar year.
