Nissan Extended Vehicle Protection Plans

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past decade we have changed the way Nissan owners shop for Nissan Security+Plus vehicle protection plans online. Through the effective use of technology and national marketing we have made it possible for any current Nissan owner to buy a Nissan backed plan that offers exceptional coverage at rates that are nearly impossible to beat.

As of today we have redesigned our mobile platform, adding hundreds of additional Nissan Gold Preferred plans. These coverage are often referred to as Nissan Extended Warranty plans when in fact they are extended service plans for after the manufacture warranty expires.

Nissan Security+Plus Gold Preferred plans offer:



24-Hour Emergency Roadside Assistance

Trip Interruption

Car Rental Assistance

Towing

2200+ Components covered

2000+ Nissan Security+Plus Gold Preferred plans are now be available online starting at $330. For more information on Nissan Warranty coverage and the Security Plus plans we offer, visit https://nissansrextendedservicecontracts.com

