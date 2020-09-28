Nissan and Habitat for Humanity celebrate 15 years of partnering with families to build stronger communities

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan North America and Habitat for Humanity celebrate 15 years of partnership this month. In honor of this milestone, Nissan is continuing its partnership by investing in local Habitat organizations. As a long-established partner, Nissan has consistently responded to challenges that impact the long-term financial security and stability of families, progressing Habitat's vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. This year, Nissan's contribution will help offset the current housing crisis compounded by COVID-19.

The ongoing pandemic magnifies the need for affordable housing. For families and individuals who were already in need of adequate housing before the onset of the novel coronavirus, families who have lost their homes due to the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic, and the local Habitat organizations who are navigating challenges to continue protecting the wellbeing of all communities, Nissan's recent support helps reduce uncertainty in a tangible way. This year Nissan is donating five vehicles, bringing their total to 59 Nissan Frontier trucks and NV Cargo vans, to local Habitat organizations and giving a grant to the global nonprofit, equating to $800,000 in contributions this year.

"Now more than ever, staying home is encouraged as one of the safest precautions to public health, but we still see too many families who don't have this option," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships. "We're so thankful to have Nissan as a partner in addressing this head-on. From providing transportation of resources, to the countless employee volunteer hours over the last 15 years, Nissan continues to actively show up for our communities and provides the core of what makes constructing a new Habitat home possible."

Nissan's partnership with Habitat began in 2005 and has since extended to many different facets of the organization's service, including numerous impactful campaigns. Nissan has sponsored the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project for 12 years, participated in the Home is the Key campaign in 2018 and 2019, and assisted with disaster recovery efforts by donating trucks to Habitat's Mobile Response Unit fleet.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the economically vulnerable among us particularly hard," says Parul Bajaj, Nissan's senior manager of Philanthropy. "Nissan is proud of our long-standing partnership with Habitat that works diligently to lift up communities and make home ownership a reality for so many."

Throughout Nissan and Habitat's partnership, more than 11,000 Nissan employees have participated in team builds alongside future homeowners and Habitat volunteers, and the company has donated more than 150 Nissan vehicles to local Habitat organizations. The aggregate of Nissan's contributions amount to more than $18 million in donations. The ongoing partnership has allowed 146 families to work with Nissan and Habitat to build a stronger future for themselves and their communities.

