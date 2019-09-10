Nirvik Singh Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of Grey Group

A Prime Mover in Grey's Dynamic International Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Houston, Worldwide CEO of Grey Group, today announced the appointment of Nirvik Singh as COO of Grey Group, a new global position.

A thirty-year veteran of Grey, Nirvik Singh has served as Chairman and CEO of Grey Group Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa since 2016, a post he will retain, headquartered in Singapore.

As COO, Singh will lead the development of Grey's borderless integrated marketing model; identify acquisition targets and new capabilities to enhance the agency's best-in-class offering and build its future-facing digital, social, shopper marketing and design practices.

"For three decades, Nirvik has been a prime mover in Grey's growth and development in Asia, and most recently, in the Middle East and Africa," Michael Houston said. "I know he will bring the same single-minded dedication and achievement to his expanded responsibilities. He will work closely with me to broaden our reach and resources for the future."

Singh has played an instrumental role in forging the Grey network's comprehensive offering across the regions. His trademark business acquisitions have strengthened Grey's presence earning him widespread recognition as the key accelerator of strategic growth in multiple countries including: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand and Nigeria. Together, with a first-class management team, he has built a culture of innovation with an award-winning creative and new business performance.

"I am looking forward to implementing Grey's global strategic plans and working with diverse talents and teams from across the different regions. We have seen success in pulling in our collective resources for our borderless strategy, which encompasses agility and seamless creativity," Nirvik Singh said.

He continued, "There are ample opportunities to leverage the agency's centers of excellence and promote collaboration across all our offices. We are always thinking of how best to serve our clients, and I am excited and motivated to be a part of this journey."

Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company Is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best-known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestle, Lindt, Applebee's, and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com)

