22.10.2020 15:56:00

Nirvana Water Sciences Welcomes Top-Tier Sales Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. ("Nirvana"), a developer of bottled spring water products with significant and clinically proven natural health benefits, announced today key additions to its senior sales leadership team.

Living longer by living stronger™ (PRNewsfoto/Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.)

Nirvana welcomes Mark Zettle as President of U.S. Sales and Strategic Alliance, Justin Burnett as Vice President of Sales Western U.S. and National Accounts, Robert Hofmann as its Vice President of Sales Eastern U.S. and National Accounts and Ryan Schalk as Director of National Accounts. The team collectively have over a century of successful bottled water brand building and bring an extraordinary sales skill set to Nirvana.

As Nirvana puts the finishing touches on its exclusive bottled natural spring water with water-soluble HMB (B-hydroxy B-methylbutyrate), it is fortunate to have such an experienced and successful sales team launching its new product line.

Mr. Zettle will be heading up the national sales effort. He shared with Nirvana that "nothing compares to the revolutionary line of Nirvana's HMB infused bottled water products. We are launching what we believe to be a transformational product line that will enhance muscle wellness for people of all ages. Nirvana's patented water-soluble HMB compound is a game changer." Mr. Burnett concurs saying "as an added benefit to enhancing muscle wellness, every drop of Nirvana's premium natural spring water we will deliver to the consumer will be bottled at the source in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York."

Nirvana's new sales team is seasoned, successful and deeply passionate about representing products that deliver on their promise of health, wellness and fitness benefits.

Indeed, Mr. Hofmann tells us "we firmly believe Nirvana will disrupt the status quo of the health, wellness and fitness beverage markets."

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. has developed a line of proprietary infused bottled spring water products with clinically proven natural health and wellness benefits that will capitalize on the increasing demand for purpose-driven beverages.

Contact:

Cathy Bergman, Communications
212.664.8949
cathy@nirvanawatersciences.com 

Mark Zettle, President of U.S. Sales & Strategic Alliances
239.207.0134
mark@nirvanawatersciences.com  

Justin Burnett, Vice President of Sales Western U.S. & National Accounts
626.484.2060
jburnett@nirvanawatersciences.com 

Bob Hofmann, Vice President of Sales Eastern U.S. & National Accounts
917.559.5738
bhofmann@nirvanawatersciences.com 

Ryan Schalk, Director of National Accounts
410.707.5784
rschalk@nirvanawatersciences.com

Related Links

www.nirvanawatersciences.com
www.nirvanahmb.com
www.nirvanaselect.com
www.mettechinc.com 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nirvana-water-sciences-welcomes-top-tier-sales-team-301158097.html

SOURCE Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

