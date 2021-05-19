SMI 11’041 -0.9%  SPI 14’226 -0.8%  Dow 33’726 -1.0%  DAX 15’114 -1.8%  Euro 1.1010 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’937 -1.7%  Gold 1’868 -0.1%  Bitcoin 34’550 -10.5%  Dollar 0.9039 0.7%  Öl 66.7 -2.7% 
19.05.2021 20:12:00

Nirvana Water Sciences named official water of Wanderlust

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. ("Nirvana"), is delighted to be named the official water of Wanderlust.

Living longer by living stronger™ (PRNewsfoto/Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.)

"Wanderlust is the world's leading wellness lifestyle platform, and we could not have chosen a better partner as we introduce Nirvana HMB bottled spring water to the world," advises Scott Narins, Nirvana's Chief Executive Officer. 

For over a decade, Wanderlust has served a vibrant, active global community of individuals passionate about finding their best selves. "With Nirvana's focus on wellness and sustainability, it echoes our core values and those of the community we serve," says Sean Hoess, Chief Executive Officer of Wanderlust.

To launch its partnership, and to celebrate World Meditation Day on May 21, Nirvana is presenting Wanderlust's 10-Day Meditation Challenge.  "A Path to Self Love is an opportunity to tap into the source of internal healing, draw strength from your inner voice and empower a life of choice," advises the meditation challenge guide Maude Hirst. Scored by DJ Taz Rashid, the free 10-Day Meditation Challenge is a powerful program designed to assist in actualizing your own definition of self-love.

The Company will introduce its Nirvana HMB bottled spring water to the Wanderlust community during the 10-Day Meditation Challenge. Infused with my myHMB® Clear, Nirvana HMB bottled spring water naturally supports muscle wellness and is part of a daily practice for active individuals living longer by living stronger.

HMB (β-hydroxy β-methylbutyrate) is a natural substance in the body and has been clinically proven to:

  • Enhance Athletic Performance
  • Boost Muscle Performance
  • Reduce Muscle Recovery Time
  • Slow Muscle Degradation

Nirvana's commitment to sustainability is part of its daily practice of self-love. Located on 1,700 acres of protected wilderness in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, Nirvana's water flows from five fresh water springs and is bottled on-site, untouched by human hands. Nirvana's water is not sourced, tanked or shipped, nor are its bottles. 

An efficient bottle made from recycled PET is manufactured on-site resulting in use of less plastic, less waste and more peace of mind. It is part of Nirvana's state-of-the-art single source eco-friendly process.

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana is an active lifestyle brand that seeks to improve the quality of life by enhancing the performance of the body with pure spring water infused with science backed natural compounds.

Contact:

Cathy Bergman, Communications
819.681.9643
cathy@nirvanawatersciences.com

Related Links
nirvanawatersciences.com
wanderlust.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nirvana-water-sciences-named-official-water-of-wanderlust-301295283.html

SOURCE Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

﻿

