Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’136 0.8%  SPI 18’551 0.9%  Dow 49’652 1.6%  DAX 24’292 1.4%  Euro 0.9172 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’882 1.1%  Gold 4’572 -1.1%  Bitcoin 60’385 1.2%  Dollar 0.7816 0.0%  Öl 111.5 -2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
TUI-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
NVIDIA & Co. vor Turnaround? Goldman Sachs sieht Trendwende für "10er-Regel"-Aktien kommen
KW 18: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Was Analysten von der Novo Nordisk-Aktie erwarten
Bullen-Comeback an der Wall Street: BlackRock und Citi setzten trotz Nahost-Konflikt auf US-Markt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Aktie 763051 / JP3381000003

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.05.2026 11:19:05

Nippon Steel To Invest $1.9 Bln In U.S. Steel's EAF Plant In Arkansas

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
3.16 EUR 1.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTF, NISTY, 5401.T) announced that it will invest $1.9 billion in the United States Steel Corp. to build a new direct-reduced iron plant at Big River Steel Works, the electric arc furnace mini-mill complex in Osceola, Arkansas. This investment is part of Nippon Steel's commitment of $11 billion in U.S. Steel by 2028. The Japanese Steel giant has taken U.S. Steel as its subsidiary in a $14.9 billion merger in June 2025.

Nippon Steel noted that the shift to the electric arc furnace or EAF is part of global trend towards decarbonization and securing high quality cold iron sources.

This investment is expected to strengthen U. S. Steel, to create products that are "mined, melted, and made in America," helping enhance its competitive position in the United States.

This project is expected to support approximately 200 full-time Big River Steel Works employees and 35 full-time embedded contractor roles, while creating an estimated 2,000 construction jobs at peak—further strengthening our workforce and economic impact in the region.

Nachrichten zu Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten