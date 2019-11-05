+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2019 09:03:00

Nippon Express Concludes Business Collaboration Memorandum with Kyushu Economic Federation and SIPG Logistics

TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The East Asia Region (Tatsuo Sugiyama, Managing Executive Officer) of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., concluded a tripartite memorandum of understanding on business collaboration with the General Incorporated Associations Kyushu Economic Federation ("KEF") and SIPG Logistics Co., Ltd. ("SIPGL") on Tuesday, October 22.

Photo1: Tripartite meeting in session https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/201910312936/_prw_PI2lg_um28fqm7.jpg

Photo2: KEF Chairman Aso (left), SIPGL General Manager Liu (center), and Managing Executive Officer Sugiyama (right)

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/201910312936/_prw_PI1lg_RI7v9UZ7.jpg

Nippon Express' East Asia Region and SIPGL signed a business collaboration memorandum of understanding covering logistics in January 2018, enabling the two parties to join forces to increase their handling of cargo being imported to China from Japan since then.

At the same time, KEF has worked to promote economic exchanges and expand exports of agricultural products and other goods produced in Kyushu to China. Even before this latest memorandum was concluded, SIPGL Group companies and Kyushu Agricultural and Marine Products Co., Ltd., established at the initiative of KEF, had handled such exports, and Nippon Express' Kyushu Region has long assisted in this effort.

Given the convergence of interests among the three companies in expanding imports from Japan -- with SIPGL seeking to increase imports of Japanese goods, KEF looking to promote exports of Kyushu products to China, and Nippon Express hoping to handle greater volumes of import cargo in China as domestic demand booms -- this business partnership is designed to facilitate cooperation in expanding Japan-China trade between Kyushu and Shanghai.

The three parties will team up across a broad range of endeavors in this tie-up, working together to promote exports of food, agricultural, forestry, fishery and other products from Kyushu and elsewhere in Japan to China, develop a cooperative framework to expedite quarantine and customs clearance procedures in Shanghai, and exchange personnel and trade-related information.

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn Account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nippon-express-concludes-business-collaboration-memorandum-with-kyushu-economic-federation-and-sipg-logistics-300951445.html

SOURCE Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

