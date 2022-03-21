Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’185 1.0%  SPI 15’542 1.1%  Dow 34’755 0.8%  DAX 14’413 0.2%  Euro 1.0331 -0.6%  EStoxx50 3’902 0.4%  Gold 1’922 -1.1%  Bitcoin 38’926 1.4%  Dollar 0.9321 -0.5%  Öl 108.2 1.1% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
21.03.2022 01:00:00

NIO Capital Closes Eve ONE Fund II at Around USD 400 Million

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIO Capital, a leading Chinese investment firm focused on decarbonization and digitalisation, today announced the successful final closing of NIO Capital's flagship fund, Eve ONE Fund II L.P. (the 'Fund') at approximately USD 400 million.

The Fund was oversubscribed and quickly surpassed its original target fund size and hard cap. Notably, this Fund has nearly doubled the capital commitments of its predecessor fund, NIO Capital Eve ONE Fund L.P., which held its final closing in 2019. With its comprehensive platform of strategies, NIO Capital supports emerging founders and innovative technologies across the company life cycle.

William Li, Managing Partner of NIO Capital, said, "Our mission is to sustain and advance humankind via investing in innovations. We are dedicated to fostering a sustainable future with like-minded investors and visionary entrepreneurs."

Ian Zhu, Managing Partner of NIO Capital, said, "Over the past five years, NIO Capital has become an institutionalized investment firm with the ability to integrate industry resources with financial goals. We see exciting opportunities at the crossover of auto, technology, and energy sectors, and will continue to focus our investments on decarbonization and digitalisation."

Despite various fundraising limitations and challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fund enjoyed strong support from a diversified group of existing and new institutional investors. These investors hold a high conviction around NIO Capital's target sectors and robust market opportunity set. Participating investors include a mix of sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, multilateral financial institutions, funds of funds, family offices, pension funds and foundations from the United States, Europe, Middle East, China, South-East Asia and Africa. For a couple of our new investors, this Fund was the first foray and investment into a China-focused strategy. 

Building on its reputation as a leader driving digitalization and decarbonization transformation in scalable industries, such as the mobility, energy and logistics sectors, NIO Capital established Fund II to continue its successful investment strategy. The team will focus on backing the next generation of innovative technologies and business models reshaping its target market, leveraging its unique access to Chinese innovation and in-depth market understanding with a flourishing ecosystem.

Notable investments by NIO Capital include the pioneering intelligent systems developer Momenta, leading L4 autonomous driving provider Pony.ai, LiDAR systems application maker Innovusion, the industry's 1st L3 Mass-produced trucks developer Inceptio, digital energy infrastructure provider NewLink, and automotive aftermarket sector leader Tuhu.

Asante Capital Group acted as the exclusive global fundraising adviser, while Cooley LLP acted as NIO Capital's primary legal adviser.

About NIO Capital
Founded in 2016, NIO Capital is a professional investment firm that focuses on investments in energy, automobiles, and deep technology sectors. NIO Capital insists on ESG sustainable investments with a focus on innovations in decarbonization and digitalization. Our portfolio companies include CATL (SZSE: 300750), Ronbay Technology (SHSE: 688005), United Winners (SHSE: 688518), Momenta, Inceptio, Pony.ai, Innovusion, Black Sesame Technologies, etc.

NIO Capital has a diversified team with deep industry background and professional investment capabilities, along with the industry's top resources and network. We have a sound understanding of entrepreneurship and deep insights into the investment sectors. We can provide multi-dimensional support to portfolio companies, helping grow grand visions into great companies.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nio-capital-closes-eve-one-fund-ii-at-around-usd-400-million-301506206.html

SOURCE NIO Capital

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Es finden weitere Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland statt. Die Hoffnung auf positive Resultate sorgt für Erholungen an den Aktienmärkten. So entwickelte sich beispielsweise der DAX letzten Mittwoch etwa um 8% nach oben, was einen der stärksten Tage des Indexes überhaupt entsprach.

Die Handelswoche startete mit der Fortsetzung der Gespräche zwischen den beiden Konfliktparteien. Dies resultierte in einem positiven Start für die Märkte in Europa.

Wie sich die Entscheidung der FED bezüglich eines Zinsschrittes auf die Märkte auswirken wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es wird wird hierbei eher mit einer Anhebung des Zinses gerechnet. Welche Themen die Kurse in dieser Woche ausserdem beeinflussen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.03.22 Tesla spürt Inflationsdruck
18.03.22 SMI notiert inzwischen höher als vor Kriegsbeginn
18.03.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Unterstützung als Sprungbrett? / ASML Holding N.V. – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
17.03.22 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte haussieren
17.03.22 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
15.03.22 Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV
11.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’780.70 15.80 SMIR9U
Short 13’006.90 12.23 SMIUBU
Short 13’415.63 8.66 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’184.99 18.03.2022 17:31:20
Long 11’204.11 11.06 OSSM2U
Long 10’745.86 7.83 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie: Nestlé reagiert auf Kritik des ukrainischen Präsidenten Selenskyj
Massig Nachfrage nach Gold: Goldman Sachs-Stratege sieht Goldpreis bald bei 2'500 US-Dollar
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Von der Gründung zur Entwicklung eines Neuropathie-Medikaments hin zum Corona-Mittel
Credit Suisse-Analyst: Ende der bisherigen Weltfinanzordnung in Aussicht - Bitcoin könnte profitieren
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Franken-Stärke: So könnte es laut Experten künftig weitergehen
Aramco-Aktie: Aramco verdoppelt Gewinn in Jahr 2021 - Huthi-Rebellen greifen Aramco-Anlage an
Tesla aus zweiter Hand: Preise für gebrauchte Teslas steigen rasant
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen
JPMorgan zieht ins Metaverse: Erste Filiale in Decentraland eröffnet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit