Nintex Recognises Top Channel Partners for Business Transformation and Impact

Fifteen Nintex Partners receive 2019 Nintex Partner Awards for helping enterprises improve their customer experience and business outcomes with Nintex Process Platform capabilities

LONDON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex , the global standard for process management and automation, announced awards for 15 channel partners across three regions – Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) -- and celebrated their success last night at Microsoft Inspire.

These awards recognise partners that consistently accelerate business outcomes and results for private and public sector organisations leveraging the powerful and easy-to-use capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform to improve how people work through digitally transforming their operations.

"Our annual Nintex Partner Awards program honours channel partners driving process improvements and automation for clients in nearly every industry, including financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and many more," said Nintex Senior Director of Channel Sales and Strategy Joe Peterson, who manages the company's global partner program.

All 2019 Nintex Partner Award winners delivered outstanding results for customers by leveraging deep technical expertise with Nintex process management and automation capabilities, including process mapping and management with Nintex Promapp®; robotic process automation (RPA) with Nintex Foxtrot® RPA; workflow automation, forms and mobile apps; document generation with Nintex DocGen® and Nintex Drawloop DocAutomation; e-Signatures with Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign; and strong process analytics.

"Every 2019 Nintex Partner Award winner is an expert in their field and knows what it takes to digitally transform business," said Nintex Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson. "This year's 15 winners are putting the power of process management and automation to work every day to accelerate business outcomes by improving process performance and enhancing the way people work."

Nintex senior leaders recognised 2019 winners for reaching new heights with a Partner Appreciation Party last night at the Nobu Rooftop Villa at Caesar's Palace. The event included Nintex hot-air-balloon rides, located in front of Caesars on the Vegas Strip, to celebrate the power of partnerships and Nintex's participation at Microsoft Inspire, 14 – 18 July 2019. During Inspire, Nintex representatives will be engaging with the Microsoft partner community and showcasing the power of the Nintex Process Cloud, built on Microsoft Azure, as well as the new on-premises availability of Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign for Microsoft SharePoint customers at Nintex's booth, number 3019.

Nintex partners that were honoured for earning 2019 Nintex Partner Awards include the following:

Business Acceleration – recognising partners that are quickly expanding automation subscriptions year-over-year:

Americas: Boost Strategy Partners

Boost Strategy Partners APAC: JOS Applications Pte Ltd.

JOS Applications Pte Ltd. EMEA: Resemble Systems

Business Excellence – recognising partners bringing the Nintex Process Platform to new and renewing companies:

Americas: DocPoint Solutions

DocPoint Solutions APAC: Empired

Empired EMEA: Amexus

Business Transformation – recognising partners with top customer entries in 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards:

Americas: Marquam; Protiviti

Marquam; Protiviti APAC: Antares

Antares EMEA: HubCollab

Customer Success – recognising partners driving innovative use cases and adoption of the Nintex Process Platform:

Americas: Elantis Solutions

Elantis Solutions APAC: SharingMinds

SharingMinds EMEA: Data One

Regional Spotlight – recognising partners for their regional market impact and momentum with local customers:

Americas: Protiviti

Protiviti APAC: Hitachi Solutions Ltd

Hitachi Solutions Ltd EMEA: Synergi

To learn more about Nintex's partner program, visit https://www.nintex.com/partners.

