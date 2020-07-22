+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
Nintex Named a 2020 Best Place to Work in Australia

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, has announced the organization has been honored as one of Australia's Best Places to Work in 2020 based on recently published employee survey data from Great Places to Work, an independent research firm.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate their digital transformation journeys by enabling them to quickly and easily manage, automate and optimize business processes. Learn more at www.nintex.com. (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)

This year's Great Place to Work bench marking study included nearly 40,000 Australian-based employees representing 124 companies. Designed to evaluate employee engagement and trust levels across Australian workplaces, the 2020 study process also provides visibility into how organizations are inspiring, inventing, and innovating with new initiatives whilst navigating through a changing landscape due to COVID-19.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of Australia's best places to work which is especially meaningful in these unprecedented times," says Nintex Vice President of APAC Sales Christian Lucarelli. "At Nintex, we believe that people are most important. We care for our team members and treat each other with respect and consideration at all times, and it's also how we interact with every customer and partner who are part of our growing global Nintex community."

MD of Great Place to Work Australia Zrinka Lovrencic, adds, "The organizations in the study are leading the way amid the pandemic, demonstrating care for their employees, customers and communities during this challenging time. The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge facing organizations across the globe, and it puts a premium on being a high trust people-first culture. We celebrate the companies that earned places on our 2020 Best Places to Work benchmarking study, and we hope this will inspire more companies to continue maintaining and building trust with their team members."

Nintex's mission is to improve the way people work with process management and automation software. IT, operations, power users, and process excellence professionals leverage the easy and powerful capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform, https://www.nintex.com/process-automation/, every day to accelerate digital transformation by visually mapping and managing enterprise-wide business processes and automating work with drag-and-drop tools for workflow automation, document automation, and robotic process automation (RPA).

Founded in Melbourne in 2006, Nintex has more than 500 employees worldwide with more than a quarter of those based in Australia who are committed to serving the needs of more than 8,000 worldwide customers across public agencies and commercial enterprises in every major industry, like banking, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, technology, and manufacturing.

To learn more about career opportunities at Nintex, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/careers/.

Media Contact
Kristin Treat
Nintex
kristin.treat@nintex.com  
cell: +1-215-317-9091

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nintex-named-a-2020-best-place-to-work-in-australia-301095897.html

SOURCE Nintex

