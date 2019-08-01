01.08.2019 14:59:00

Nintex Announces Security Milestone for Nintex Workflow Cloud

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced today an independent, exception-free SOC 2 Type 2 report on security controls for Nintex Workflow Cloud. Customers and partners rely on Nintex for key business processes, so the company leveraged an independent auditing firm to review Nintex internal security processes adherence to SOC 2 requirements. The resulting report demonstrates the safeguards Nintex has put in place for people, processes, and technology.

The System and Organization Controls (SOC) report from Moss Adams, an independent accounting firm with deep expertise in this area, covers Nintex Workflow Cloud and its key functional components: Nintex Workflow and Forms, Nintex DocGen®, Nintex Xtensions™, and Nintex process analytics.

The report validates the effectiveness of the security controls in Nintex Workflow Cloud, finding no instance in which a security control was not in place or was ineffective. An earlier SOC 2 Type 1 report addressed the design of the security controls in Nintex Workflow Cloud.

"Nintex puts a high priority on earning and retaining the trust of our customers and partners," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We build trust into our software and into our company practices, along with high reliability and ease of use. The examination from Moss Adams is proof that we deliver what we promise."

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit report is a significant milestone for Nintex Workflow Cloud. It means that enterprises can deploy this leading-edge cloud automation solution with confidence that it meets rigorous, industry-standard criteria for security and risk management developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The favorable result reflects Nintex's ongoing commitment to ensuring that it carefully protects the information assets of its customers, partners, and end users. Information security is a concern for nearly every organization, but it is especially important for the growing numbers of companies that rely on cloud services and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications.

Customers may learn more about the report or obtain a copy by contacting their Nintex account manager or emailing security@nintex.com.

Media Contact
Kristin Treat
Nintex
kristin.treat@nintex.com
cell: +1 (215) 317-9091

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nintex-announces-security-milestone-for-nintex-workflow-cloud-300892835.html

SOURCE Nintex

Nachrichten

