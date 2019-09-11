11.09.2019 01:00:00

Ninety Plus® Prototype Coffee From Panama's Volcan Region Sets World Record Price

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panama coffee producer Ninety Plus has agreed to sell a 2019 prototype coffee to The Espresso Lab in Dubai for a world record price of USD $10,000/kg. This breaks Ninety Plus' previous record of $5,001.50/kg established at auction in 2017.

Invited to visit the Ninety Plus farm in Volcán, Chiriquí, to taste some of the prototype coffees recently, The Espresso Lab founder Mr. Ibrahim Al Mallouhi was overwhelmed by the sensory experience, calling one of the coffees "The Unrivaled." He then convinced Ninety Plus founder Joseph Brodsky to share some of the lots to top clients of The Espresso Lab.

Ninety Plus arrives in Dubai with a new partner, Panamanian entrepreneur Guillermo de Saint Malo Eleta, CEO of the ELETA investment fund, who saw an opportunity a few months ago to support Mr. Brodsky´s vision while furthering the global impact of Panama´s unique coffees. "Our partnership with Ninety Plus reflects a commitment to foster collaboration among all Panamanian coffee producers."

Each year, Mr. Brodsky advances coffee science by manually producing limited experimental batches that incorporate proprietary processing innovations and these coffees have been used to win world quality competitions but have not yet been available for sale.

"These coffee prototypes hold the key to real products of the future and represent an entirely new taste frontier" said Mr. Al Mallouhi.

Ninety Plus has been leading the industry, steadily transforming the coffee farming model towards environmental, social and sensory innovations both in Panama and Ethiopia.

The area where the farm is located is the site of the last seven eruptions of the Barú volcano, and although less famous than nearby Boquete, is Panama´s finest coffee land.

Ninety Plus ® Coffee is a grower and producer of single-origin, single-variety coffee in both Panama and Ethiopia, dedicated to creating a remarkable taste experience through process innovation. At our core is a connection to nature, best social practices and working to fix a broken system through creating canopy and restoration ecology. We are stewards for taste committed to leaving coffee better than we found it.

CONTACT:
joseph(at)ninetypluscoffee(dot)com
bradleyforst(at)gmail(dot)com

 

SOURCE Ninety Plus Coffee

