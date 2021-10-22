SMI 12’039 0.2%  SPI 15’515 0.2%  Dow 35’603 0.0%  DAX 15’473 -0.3%  Euro 1.0677 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’156 -0.4%  Gold 1’788 0.3%  Bitcoin 57’605 0.8%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.1%  Öl 84.0 -0.9% 
Nilorngruppen AB
22.10.2021

Nilorn Interim Report Q3, 2021

Nilorngruppen AB
77.30 SEK 3.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Period July - September

  • Order bookings increased by 44 percent to MSEK 236 (162).
  • Revenue increased by 38 percent to MSEK 203 (147).
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 29.3 (20.4).
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 20.8 (14.4).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.82 (1.26).


Period January – September

  • Order bookings increased by 27 percent to MSEK 587 (464).
  • Revenue expressed in SEK increased by 24 percent to MSEK 554 (445).
  • Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 591 (445), i.e. an underlying organic increase of 33 percent.
  • The operating profit amounted to MSEK 79.4 (29.5).
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 57.1 (19.0).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.0 (1.66).
  • Net cash amounted to MSEK 59.4 (4)


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Krister Magnusson, President & CEO                
Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14
E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com


This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 p.m., 22 October 2021.

