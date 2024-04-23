Nilörngruppen publishes the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2023

Nilörngruppen AB today published the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2023 on the company's website, www.nilorn.se

After a weak start to the year, it is pleasing that the underlying organic growth was back at the end of the year. Our customers in the luxury segment have shown strong development, while customers in the sports/outdoor segment have struggled with excessively large finished goods inventories. We continue to build to strengthen our offering and be a credible supplier. Nilörn has developed its offer, Nilörn:CONNECT and sees sustainability as a driving force.

The Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance programs and accomplishments to date.

95% renewable sourced electricity in our own office and production units (incl. RECs)

Continuing to make progress together with our clients moving to more preferred materials, reaching 45% of recycled polyester and 61% FSC™ paper

Achieving the target for reduction of air transportation and introduction of our internal Freight Handling Solution, supporting operational efficiency and decision-making

Strengthening the responsible supply chain practices and implementing a platform to enhance transparency and traceability





We believe our products play?a key role in the transition of the fashion and textile industry; through carrying legally required labelling, guidance and recommendations, they support consumers in making informed choices. This report demonstrates the achievements our team is making, all aimed at being "More Fit for the Future””

For further information about Nilörn, please contact:

Krister Magnusson, CEO

Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 16:45 p.m., 23 April 2024

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA and Pakistan. See also: www.nilorn.se

