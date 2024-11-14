Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nilfisk Aktie [Valor: 38583102 / ISIN: DK0060907293]
14.11.2024 19:30:00

Nilfisk removes two financial targets for 2026

Nilfisk
109.00 DKK -0.91%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Following a demand slowdown in the Americas and macroeconomic challenges, Nilfisk revised its outlook for the full year on October 24, 2024. Organic growth for 2024 is now expected to be between 1% to 3% and the EBITDA margin bsi in the range of 13% to 14%.

Nilfisk has decided to remove two of its three financial targets for 2026 - revenue of 1.2 to 1.3 bnEUR and the EBITDA bsi margin above 16%.

Nilfisk CEO, Jon Sintorn, comments:

- "We have made the decision to remove two financial targets for 2026 – revenue and EBITDA before special items. Given the macroeconomic headwinds, we will look for structural efficiency improvements across the group.”

Nilfisk will announce its financial outlook for 2025 and provide an update in connection with the 2024 Annual Report in February 2025.

Conference call
Nilfisk will host a conference call at 10:00 am CET on November 15, 2024. Presentation materials will be available on the website prior to the conference call.

Please pre-register no later than 9:55 through the links below:

Webcast: https://getvisualtv.net/stream/?nilfisk-q3-2024-interim-report

Phone conference: https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=9282492&linkSecurityString=1544d32dfc

The recording will be available for viewing after the event along with the presentation from the day on: https://investor.nilfisk.com/

Contacts
Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Group Communications, +45 4231 0007

Attachment


