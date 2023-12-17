Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'210 0.0%  SPI 14'657 -0.1%  Dow 37'305 0.2%  DAX 16'751 0.0%  Euro 0.9482 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'549 0.2%  Gold 2'018 -0.9%  Bitcoin 36'569 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8694 0.0%  Öl 77.0 0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Bayer10367293Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Sika41879292Sandoz124359842
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co.
SGKB-Aktie: Sankt Galler Kantonalbank spürt Effekt von CS-Übernahme nach wie vor
UBS-Aktie: UBS will nach CS-Untergang bei Stellenstreichungen auch Verdienst berücksichtigen
Nach Julius Bär: Auch Migros wohl auf Gläubigerliste von SIGNA Holding
Vontobel-Aktie: Vontobel-Präsident verteidigt neue Doppelspitze
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Nilfisk Aktie [Valor: 38583102 / ISIN: DK0060907293]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.12.2023 20:05:53

Nilfisk appoints Jon Sintorn as new CEO

finanzen.net zero Nilfisk-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nilfisk
118.00 DKK 1.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Board of Directors at Nilfisk announces the appointment of Jon Sintorn as new CEO, after conducting a thorough search process over the last six months.

Jon Sintorn, a Swedish national with extensive leadership and CEO experience joins Nilfisk from Nobia AB, where he has served as President & CEO since 2019, leading a transformation of the company. Nobia AB is a European leader in designing, producing, and selling kitchens to consumers and professionals, serving seven main markets with 5,500 employees, delivering an annual revenue of around 14 bn SEK.

Previously, Jon served as President & CEO of Permobil AB for 9 years. During his tenure, the company grew from a small niche player to a global leader increasing revenue from SEK 1 bn to SEK 4 bn.

Peter Nilsson, Chair of the Board of Directors in Nilfisk comments:
"I am very pleased to announce Jon Sintorn as CEO of Nilfisk. Jon has a proven track-record with transforming companies to maximize their value creation potential across different industries. In addition to his strategic business skills and deep technological insight, Jon has a strong people focus and extensive experience with leading global companies meeting customer needs worldwide. These qualities are key to ensure that Nilfisk becomes the recognized market leader within the professional cleaning equipment and services industry.”

Jon Sintorn says about his new appointment:
"Nilfisk has a rich legacy in innovation and engineering, aiding its customers by pushing the boundaries for mechanical and autonomous cleaning for nearly 120 years. I am truly excited to take on this task. Together with the team, building on Nilfisk’s strong foundation and with Business Plan 2026 as our platform, we will move Nilfisk even further in becoming a true market leader and continue to raise the bar for sustainable product innovation.”

René Svendsen-Tune will stay on as Interim CEO of Nilfisk until Jon Sintorn assumes the role, which will be no later than July 1, 2024.

For further information, please contact
Elisabeth Klintholm, VP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Communications, +45 2555 6337
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nilfisk Holding A-S Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten