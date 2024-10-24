Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’173 0.2%  SPI 16’193 0.2%  Dow 42’360 -0.4%  DAX 19’443 0.3%  Euro 0.9365 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’935 0.3%  Gold 2’735 0.6%  Bitcoin 58’584 1.4%  Dollar 0.8654 -0.1%  Öl 74.3 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842
Top News
Experte warnt: Warum jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt ist, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Eni legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Mercedes-Benz Group stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Lilium-Aktie im Sinkflug: Lilium kündigt Insolvenzantrag an
Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 in der Gewinnzone
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Nilfisk Aktie [Valor: 38583102 / ISIN: DK0060907293]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.10.2024 19:24:12

Nilfisk announces preliminary Q3 2024 financial figures and updates financial outlook for 2024

Nilfisk
136.20 DKK -1.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nilfisk provides preliminary financial figures for Q3 2024 and updates the financial outlook for 2024 following deteriorating demand in the Americas.

Q3 2024: Preliminary financial figures

Based on preliminary and unaudited financial figures for Q3 2024, organic growth is -0.8% and the EBITDA margin before special items is 12.6%.

The Q3 2024 results were primarily driven by negative organic growth in the Professional Business as well as a slight decline in the Service Business compared to Q3 2023. This was partially offset by positive contributions in the Consumer and Specialty Businesses. By region, EMEA continued to deliver strong organic growth, which was more than offset by negative organic growth in the Americas and continued market headwinds in APAC. Despite lower revenue, the EBITDA margin before special items was maintained at 12.6%.

Updated financial outlook for 2024

Based on these preliminary and unaudited financial figures for Q3 2024 and continued uncertainty in the Americas, the financial outlook for the full year is updated.

Organic revenue growth is expected to be between 1% and 3% (previously 3% to 6%) and the EBITDA margin before special items is expected to be between 13% and 14% (previously 13% to 15%).

CAPEX spend is expected to remain around 4% of revenue with more than half directed towards product investments.

Special items are expected to be around mid-single digit mEUR (previously low to mid-single digit mEUR).

Nilfisk will release its Q3 2024 Interim Report on November 15, 2024.


Contacts

Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Group Communications, +45 4231 0007

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nilfisk Holding A-S Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nilfisk Holding A-S Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:58 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) auf Amazon.com Inc, ALPHABET INC-CL C, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
10:53 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt - Im Bann der Wahlen / Avolta - Im stabilen Trend
09:13 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
08:44 SMI bleibt dank Roche in der Spur
08:00 BRC mit Partizipation: clevere Weiterentwicklung
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: from polls to portfolios
22.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sandoz, Swisscom
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’722.21 19.07 Y7SSMU
Short 12’952.37 13.87 0SSSMU
Short 13’446.40 8.84 BHDSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’173.04 24.10.2024 17:31:03
Long 11’682.71 19.07 UHGS9U
Long 11’442.83 13.94 UQBGSU
Long 10’958.29 8.97 SSSMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche mit Umsatzwachstum in Q3
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Ausblick: Tesla präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Pierer Mobility-Aktie bricht ein: Pierer gibt Gewinnwarnung aus und setzt Guidance für 2024 aus
Telekom-Aktie auf den Kaufzetteln: Moody's verbessert Ausblick der Deutschen Telekom
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Experte warnt: Warum jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt ist, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu verkaufen
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie markiert Jahrestief: Kühne+Nagel setzt im dritten Quartal mehr um
DocMorris-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Einschätzung durch Generalanwalt zu Rechtsstreit
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten