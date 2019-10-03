+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Nikomed Efforts Support Record-Setting Breast Cancer Mattress Drive in the Greater Philadelphia Area

HATBORO, Pa., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What was originally planned as a one-day event spanned three days due to an unprecedented level of demand. In total, 749 Tempur-Pedic® mattresses and pink bags were donated to breast cancer patients, survivors and families from throughout the greater Philadelphia area. In support of the effort, Nikomed provided the warehousing space and logistical support needed to host the highly successful event, while generously donating staff time to manage the unexpectedly large turnout.

Steve Epstein, President of Nikomed, commented, "The cause is near and dear to us, as two members of our team are breast cancer survivors." He added, "It was incredibly rewarding to personally experience the impact of this event. We saw several families departing with new mattresses in hand and tears in their eyes. It was very moving to be part of it all."

Representatives from Temper Seely International, who were in attendance at the Nikomed-based event, were so impressed with the turnout that they invited UBCF to host a similar mattress drive at their Lexington, KY-based headquarters in late October. If you would like to learn more about the event, please visit https://ubcf.org/events/lexington-ky-tempur-pedic-mattress-and-pink-bag-event/.

UBCF's Executive Director Stephanie Mastroianni and Director of Operations, Beth Reichart, were instrumental in establishing the UBCF Tempur-Pedic® Mattress & Pink Bag Event®. Today, UBCF holds multiple drives throughout the country, targeting geographies based on anticipated need and reach of population. Located approximately 30 minutes north of Philadelphia, Nikomed proved to be an ideal location, which Reichart also attributes to the large turnout.

"Without the generosity of Steve and the Nikomed team, we would have been hard pressed to effectively manage such a large number of mattress recipients," concludes Reichart. "We are grateful for their kind and generous support, as the gift of a mattress, for many affected by breast cancer, also represents the enduring gift of sustained restful sleep. And that's something you can't put a price tag on."

About Nikomed USA, Inc.
Founded in 1986, Nikomed USA is headquartered in Hatboro, Pennsylvania. As the only ECG electrode supplier in the world that sells exclusively through distribution, the company provides a full line of the highest quality equipment, devices and accessories to the healthcare industry, including Resting and Monitoring ECG Electrodes, Electro-Surgical Grounding Pads and Related Accessories through its extensive network of distribution partners. For more information, please visit: http://www.nikomedusa.com.

About United Breast Cancer Foundation
UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. The organization aids in providing screening, treatment, after-care, educational material, patient and family assistance and information. UBCF provides grants to hospitals and community health centers to benefit patients and families coping with breast cancer. They strive to alleviate the stress and strain that cancer can cause to patients and families and to foster health and well-being through both traditional and holistic treatments by never denying anyone service regardless of age, race, gender or income.

For additional press information, please contact:
Ed Delia
Delia Associates
edelia@delianet.com
908-534-9044

 

SOURCE Nikomed

