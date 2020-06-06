Nikola To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

PHOENIX, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community and host a meeting at the following conference:

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference - VIRTUAL

Presentation Date: June 10, 2020, 3:30pm EST

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Nikola website (https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events). An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

