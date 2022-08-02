Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’118 -0.3%  SPI 14’407 -0.3%  Dow 32’396 -1.2%  DAX 13’449 -0.2%  Euro 0.9735 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’685 -0.6%  Gold 1’761 -0.7%  Bitcoin 22’106 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9575 0.0%  Öl 99.8 -0.1% 
0 CHF Kommission
Nikola Aktie [Valor: 55177944 / ISIN: US6541101050]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.08.2022 00:10:00

Nikola Stockholder Meeting: Proposal 2 Passes

Nikola
5.19 CHF 1.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Stockholders approve increase in authorized number of shares from 600M to 800M

PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced that stockholders have voted to approve Proposal 2 at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. This proposal will allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million.

Nikola Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nikola Corporation)

"We are grateful for the support of Nikola's enthusiastic, diverse stockholder base, and the dedication of the diligent Nikola team who has continued to deliver for our customers as we worked to ensure we have more flexibility to drive Nikola's continued growth," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited about the strong momentum we have generated heading into this critical period as we move forward on the production and delivery of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks and the energy infrastructure to support them."

At the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on August 2, a majority of all outstanding common stock voted to approve Proposal 2, the Amendment to the Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to Increase the Authorized Number of Shares of Common Stock. More than 66 percent of votes cast, or more than 211 million shares, were in favor of Proposal 2.

After initially adjourning its annual meeting on June 1, 2022, Nikola had received the necessary number of votes from stockholders to approve Proposals 1, 3, and 4. These proposals were related to election of directors, a non-binding advisory vote on compensation of named executive officers, and ratification of Nikola's independent registered public accounting firm.

Final results of the vote will be certified and reported on a Form 8-K that Nikola will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nikola Corporation
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikola-stockholder-meeting-proposal-2-passes-301598289.html

SOURCE Nikola Corporation

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

02.08.22 VW-Rivale Stellantis erzielt Rekordgewinn
02.08.22 DAX Ausblick: Taiwan-Sorgen lassen Anleger nicht los
02.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 21% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Intel Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Micron Technology Inc
02.08.22 Vontobel: Mit konstantem Hebel in Wasserstoff investieren
02.08.22 Mit Schwung in den August
02.08.22 Marktüberblick: Konsumwerte gesucht
02.08.22 MarketFlow Live - "Call of Duty" disappoints 🎮 Stocks mixed ☔ US labor data & BoE ⚠️ Earnings📊
02.08.22 Schwergewichte als Spielverderber
29.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
27.07.22 Marktupdate 27. Juli: Reaktion des Marktes auf FED Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’564.73 19.01 USSMNU
Short 11’823.38 13.16 WSSM2U
Short 12’236.48 8.79 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’118.10 02.08.2022 17:31:37
Long 10’593.80 16.85 WSSMPU
Long 10’336.16 12.15 JSSMVU
Long 9’717.95 7.27 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nikola 5.19 1.09% Nikola

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie tiefrot: Ausbaupläne von Meyer Burger kommen bei starker Nachfrage etwas langsamer voran
Spannungen zwischen China und Taiwan: US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen schwach aus dem Handel
CS-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Moody's senkt Credit Suisse-Rating auf 'Baa2'
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger im Bärenmodus
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Swiss Re schätzt Naturkatastrophenschäden global auf 35 Milliarden
Neue Details zum geplanten Ethereum-Merge sorgen für Kursrally
Meyer Burger passt erwartete Produktionsmengen f&#252;r 2022 und 2023 an
Credit Suisse-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juli
Stratege Ed Yardeni: Entwarnung für den S&P 500 - Talsohle bereits erreicht
Zur Rose Aktie News: Bullen treiben Zur Rose an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit