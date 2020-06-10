Nikola Adds Seasoned Industry Veterans To Drive Energy Infrastructure And Manufacturing Rollout

PHOENIX, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions and infrastructure solutions, today announced the addition of two industry veterans to its executive team.

Pablo Koziner will lead Nikola's hydrogen fueling and battery charging business as president of Nikola Energy. Koziner's extensive global energy and distribution services experience is derived from his more than 18 years at Caterpillar Inc. where he served as president of Solar Turbines, vice president of Electric Power, and in various roles in North and South America leading dealer relations.

Mark Duchesne joins the Nikola team as global head of manufacturing. As a 22-year veteran of Toyota and five-year veteran of Tesla, Duchesne brings extensive experience in the planning, development, building and operating of manufacturing facilities across the globe. Duchesne's hire comes at a critical time as Nikola accelerates towards the production launch of its Class 8 Nikola Tre BEV in Ulm, Germany with joint venture partner IVECO, and breaks ground on its Coolidge, Ariz. manufacturing facility.

"The addition of Pablo Koziner and Mark Duchesne to the Nikola executive team advances our ability to execute against ambitious manufacturing and infrastructure plans," said Nikola's Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell. "We have commenced strategic infrastructure and manufacturing work at locations across the globe, and with Pablo and Mark in place we have the additional leadership to execute with even greater focus and discipline."

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Forward Looking Statements Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company's expectations regarding its projected buildout of its manufacturing facilities and hydrogen stations; the company's expectations for its trucks and hydrogen fuel-cell network; market acceptance of hydrogen fuel solutions; and market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Nikola's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Nikola is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the recently completed business combination; the conversion of pre-orders into binding orders; risks related to the rollout of Nikola's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Nikola's future business; the availability of capital; and the other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/information statement filed by VectoIQ on May 8, 2020 and other documents Nikola files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Nikola specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

