Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’731 0.6%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9284 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’480 -0.1%  Bitcoin 68’887 0.1%  Dollar 0.7880 0.0%  Öl 62.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
Anthropic-Aktie voraus? ChatGPT-Konkurrent bereitet sich wohl auf Mega-IPO vor
Erste Group Bank-Aktie: Santander-Deal in Polen steht kurz vor dem Abschluss
Wie viel eine Investition in Dogecoin von vor 1 Jahr gekostet hätte
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Nike Aktie 957150 / US6541061031

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.12.2025 19:49:48

Nike Rises About 5% As Apple's Tim Cook Increases Stake In Sports Retailer

Nike
45.32 CHF -1.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Nike, Inc. (NKE) shares rose 4.86%, closing at $60.13, up $2.78, after news that Nike director and Apple CEO Tim Cook purchased approximately $2.95 million worth of Nike stock.

The stock opened near $57.50, reached an intraday high of about $60.80, and saw a low near $57.30, compared with a previous close of $57.35. NKE trades on the NYSE.

Tim Cook, who serves on Nike's board, acquired shares in the open market, increasing his stake and underscoring confidence in Nike's strategy and long-term potential.

Trading volume was elevated, reflecting investor interest following the insider purchase news. NKE's 52-week range recently spanned from lower levels earlier in the year toward the mid-$60s, with shares gaining support from the insider activity.

Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten