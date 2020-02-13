|
13.02.2020 22:15:00
NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.245 Quarterly Dividend
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 2, 2020.
About NIKE, Inc.
NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brands include Converse, which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories; and Hurley, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.NIKE.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.NIKE.com and can follow @NIKE.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005846/en/
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nike Inc.mehr Analysen
|05.02.20
|Nike Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.02.20
|Nike buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.20
|Nike Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.19
|Nike Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.12.19
|Nike Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.02.20
|Nike Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.02.20
|Nike buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.20
|Nike Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.19
|Nike Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.12.19
|Nike Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.02.20
|Nike buy
|UBS AG
|21.01.20
|Nike Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.19
|Nike Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.12.19
|Nike buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.12.19
|Nike Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.10.19
|Nike Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|25.09.19
|Nike Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.10.18
|Nike Sell
|Morningstar
|27.09.18
|Nike Sell
|Morningstar
|29.06.18
|Nike Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.02.20
|Nike Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.12.19
|Nike Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.12.19
|Nike Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.19
|Nike Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.19
|Nike Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street unentschlossen -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt schwächelte am Donnerstag etwas. Der DAX konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf eingrenzen. Die Wall Street weist teils rote teils grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die Börsen in Fernost wurden von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}