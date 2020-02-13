NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.245 Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 2, 2020.

