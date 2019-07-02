NIIT Technologies Ranked #1 in 'Business Understanding' for the Second Consecutive Year in 'Whitelane's 2019 UK IT Sourcing Study'

- The company is placed amongst the top three players for 'overall customer satisfaction' with 36% of the clients being 'very satisfied', highest amongst the surveyed providers

- Ranked #1 in 'proactivity' which indicates that the company proactively comes up with new ideas to make the deal more successful

- Highest renewal intentions by the company's clients compared to all other surveyed providers

LONDON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Technologies Limited, a leading global IT solutions organisation, has been ranked #1 in 'Business Understanding' for the second consecutive year in the 2019 UK IT Sourcing Study conducted by Whitelane Research and PA Consulting Group. The company is placed amongst the top three players in 'overall customer satisfaction'. The survey adjudges the performance of the service providers rated by the UK clients across the categories of overall satisfaction, key performance indicators (KPIs) and satisfaction by IT domain.

NIIT Technologies secured 5% or more above average score in 8 out of 10 KPIs surveyed. The company http://www.niit-tech.com/ topped the ranking in the 'Business Understanding' KPI with 82% score that is 14% higher than the industry average. It also moved up to rank #2 in KPIs across Account Management Quality, Contractual Flexibility, and service provider satisfaction in the IT domain under application development, maintenance, testing services and SaaS.

Jeff Loos, Head Sourcing Research Europe, Whitelane Research said, "It is truly commendable that NIIT Technologies continues to be #1 in Business Understanding and has moved up to be in the top 3 for overall satisfaction by the UK clients. NIIT Technologies has been consistently leading amongst service providers in demonstrating the depth of knowledge and experience with its client's business."

Commenting on the recognition, Gautam Samanta, Head of Europe, NIIT Technologies stated, "We are proud to be acknowledged by our clients in this study. This recognition further corroborates the success of our strategy to deliver real-world business impact for our clients by transforming them at the intersect of our deep business understanding and emerging technologies expertise."

The 2019 UK IT Sourcing Study, conducted by Whitelane Research in collaboration with PA Consulting, the innovation and transformation consultancy, investigates more than 760 unique IT sourcing relationships held by over 240 of the top IT spending organisations across all industry sectors in the United Kingdom. 30 IT service providers have been evaluated and ranked based on the opinion of their clients.

