NIIT Learning Solutions (Canada) Limited Appoints Jody Lavoie as Advisor

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- NIIT Learning Solutions (Canada) Limited, the Canadian operating entity of NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has appointed Jody Lavoie as an Advisor.

Jody joined the real estate industry in 2005 and is now one of Ottawa's leading agents. He has spent more than a decade working with real estate boards and associations throughout North America and most recently with RECO (Real Estate Council of Ontario).

On March 30, 2017, NIIT Learning Solutions (Canada) Limited, in partnership with Humber College, was selected to design, develop, administer and deliver the Real Estate Education Program for salespersons and brokers in Ontario.



In his capacity as Advisor, Jody will help NIIT Canada build deeper relationships with stakeholders in the real estate professional community across the province of Ontario. Jody will actively engage with local boards and brokerages to communicate the benefits of the new Real Estate Education Program developed by NIIT Canada. He will also provide NIIT Canada with market data, insights and guidance about the real estate industry. Jody's role will include gathering feedback about the program from the key stakeholders in the Real Estate community to help NIIT Canada continuously improve the program and make it better aligned with the community's goals.

Jody will work closely with Humber College (NIIT Canada's authorized delivery partner of the program) in his effort to get formal feedback on outcomes produced by the Real Estate Education Program.

"We are very excited to have Jody on board as an advisor. His expertise and experience in the field of real estate will help NIIT Canada build deeper relationships with key stakeholders in real estate professional communities across Ontario. We believe that gaining the real estate community's perspective will add a new dimension to the educational content and programs developed by NIIT Canada. Our goal is to develop modern and cutting-edge, technology-enabled solutions and programs that enable real estate professionals to be practice-ready on day one," said Sapnesh Lalla, Chief Executive Officer, NIIT Limited.

"It was my time on the advisory committee that really turned my attention to adult learning and education and I worked for almost a decade to improve registration and continuing education programs. I'm really looking forward to working with NIIT in an advisory capacity to promote deeper partnerships and relationships that will benefit the real estate community across the province," said Jody Lavoie.

Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in over 40 countries worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes custom curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services. With a prolific team of experienced learning professionals, NIIT is dedicated to helping customers increase the business value of learning and development. Built on the sound principles of 'Running Training like a Business', NIIT's Managed Training Services and best-in-class training processes enable customers to align business goals with L&D and demonstrably improve learning effectiveness and efficiency to create transformative business impact. Visit us at www.niit.com for more.

