17.11.2019 10:00:00

Nightingale College Named Top Workplace by The Salt Lake Tribune

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nightingale College was named a 2019 Top Workplace by The Salt Lake Tribune and ranked number 16 in the Midsize Business category.

"Nightingale College is honored that it's culture of Evolvitude™ is being recognized among Utah workplaces," said Jonathan Tanner, Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development. "Having been here since the founding of Nightingale, I have observed how our incredible collaborators have contributed to a culture that is challenging, full of appreciation, and keeps Nightingale always moving in the right direction."

Nightingale College has previously been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Salt Lake Tribune in 2015, 2017, and 2018 in the Small Business category.

The Top Workplaces selection process is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by The Salt Lake Tribune's research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Nightingale College has almost 200 collaborators who work collectively to realize the College's mission of "facilitating educational achievement, personal growth, and professional development of its learners, alumni, and collaborators; serving diverse communities; and elevating health." Together with its health care partners, the College is bringing access to nursing education to underserved communities in many states.

"At Nightingale College, we are grateful to have received this honor," said Thomas Reams, Vice President, Finance. "Although we do not set out to win awards by doing what we do, when a company receives an award like this, it's a wonderful affirmation that our collaborators align with and value our culture of Evolvitude™."

ABOUT NIGHTINGALE COLLEGE

Nightingale College, headquartered in Salt Lake City, creates access to nursing programs with its fully accredited blended-distance education associate and bachelor's degree nursing programs, and post-graduate online nursing degree programs. Supporting the growing need for nurses and providing strategies to combat the nursing shortage, the College's academic programs work to not only develop but also maintain a steady supply of homegrown nurses, with the help of local health care systems. Nightingale College emphasizes preparing future nurses who are confident, competent, and compassionate. Since its establishment in 2010 in Ogden, Utah, the College has graduated more than 800 learners and is currently operating in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, and Kansas. To learn more about Nightingale College, its mission, and programs, visit nightingale.edu.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

 

SOURCE Nightingale College

