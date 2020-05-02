+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
Nigel Willson joins Marktechpost.com as Chief Advisory Board Member

TUSTIN, Calif., May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nigel Willson joins Marktechpost.com as Chief Advisory Board Member. Nigel is a Global Speaker, Influencer, and Advisor on Artificial Intelligence and Co-founder of We and AI. He is ranked amongst the top AI Influencers in the World and as Co-Founder of We and AI (a non-government organization) is working to raise awareness of the risks and rewards of AI and helping to give humanity a voice in the age of machines. He was previously European Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft but is now an independent voice on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Marktechpost.com is a California-based Artificial Intelligence platform for the latest updates in machine learning, deep learning, and data science research. Marktechpost.com's key focus is on spreading AI Awareness across the globe. Beginning in 2018, Marktechpost.com has focused on building a bridge for the general public to walk through and learn about different applications of artificial intelligence. As of April 2020, Markechpost.com has more than 40,000 visitors per month and 28,000 Facebook group members.

The theme of the platform is set in such a way that AI and Data Science professionals can share their knowledge and suggestions with the AI and Data Science aspirants. Marktechpost also invites delegates who are AI/Data Science experts for interviews.

With the vision to spread AI awareness across the globe, Marktechpost.com is planning to start various programs like free online AI/Data Science courses, training for high school kids, data insights about AI/ ML/ data science tools, and so on.

If you wish to support marktechpost.com, please contact our team at asif@marktechpost.com.

 

SOURCE Marktechpost.com

