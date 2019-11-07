Nielsen To Separate Into Two Leading Global Companies

-Nielsen Concludes Comprehensive Strategic Review Process; Announces Plan to Spin-Off Nielsen's Global Connect Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc ("Nielsen" NYSE: NLSN) announced today the completion of its strategic review and its plan to spin-off the company's Global Connect business, creating two independent, publicly traded companies—the Global Media business and the Global Connect business—each of which will have sharper strategic focus and greater opportunity to leverage its unique competitive advantages. The strategic review was led by James Attwood, Chairman of Nielsen's Board of Directors.

"Nielsen has two strong and global franchises—Global Media and Global Connect. Following an extensive review process, which included an in-depth analysis of our businesses, strategies and market opportunities, the Board concluded that separating into two independent, publicly traded companies is the best path to position each business for long term success and maximize value creation," commented Attwood. "As independent companies, both Nielsen—the Global Media business—and the new company consisting of Global Connect will enjoy added flexibility and further strengthen their paths toward a new phase of growth, productivity and industry leadership."

"Since beginning the strategic review, Nielsen has evolved significantly. We are building a track record of execution, led by improved operational and financial discipline, and we have confidence in the path forward for each business," said David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer. "Both the Global Media and Global Connect businesses are independently essential to the industries they serve, but each business has unique dynamics. Our decision to separate them marks a milestone in our strategic evolution and will best position each to serve the specific needs of their clients and successfully address rapidly changing dynamics in the marketplace. As two independent companies, we can better drive decision making with velocity and push key initiatives to accelerate performance enhancements of each business."

Creating two separate and independent publicly traded companies will enable each business to:

Drive results with a singular focus and an independent structure that allows faster decision-making.

Implement distinct, fit-for-purpose capital structures and allocation strategies aligned with growth plans.

Benefit from strategic flexibility to invest in growth opportunities.

Create compelling pure-play investment opportunities for investors by driving accelerated growth and profits over time.

As Nielsen prepares for the separation, it has been developing fit-for-purpose capital structure targets for both businesses. As part of the separation, the Board of Directors approved a reduction of the dividend, with the goal of strengthening the two prospective balance sheets ahead of the separation and providing added flexibility to invest for growth. Beginning with Nielsen's next dividend payment in December 2019, Nielsen will reduce its quarterly cash dividend payment to $0.06, from $0.35, per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on December 5, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2019.

With the completion of the strategic review, James Attwood resumes his role as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. He had been serving as Executive Chairman to oversee the Company's strategic review and Chief Executive Officer search.

After the separation is complete, David Kenny will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Nielsen's Global Media business. Nielsen has begun a search for a Chief Executive Officer of the Global Connect business which will consider both external and internal candidates. Additions to the management teams and the composition of the boards of directors for both companies will be named in due course.

Nielsen Global Media Overview

Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising clients with unbiased and reliable metrics that create the shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function, enabling its clients to grow and succeed across the $600 billion global advertising market. Nielsen Global Media helps clients to define exactly who they want to reach, as well as optimize the outcomes they can achieve. The company's cross-platform measurement strategy brings together the best of TV and digital measurement to ensure a more functional marketplace for the industry.

Nielsen Global Connect Overview

Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that brands need to innovate and grow their businesses. Nielsen Global Connect provides data and builds tools that use predictive models to turn observations in the marketplace into business decisions and winning solutions. The business's data and insights, combined with the only open, cloud native measurement and analytics platform that democratizes the power of data, continue to provide an essential foundation that makes markets possible in the rapidly evolving world of commerce. With Nielsen Global Connect's set of guiding truths, businesses have the tools to create new opportunities.

Transaction Details

The transaction will be in the form of a distribution to Nielsen shareholders of 100% of the shares of a new entity holding the Nielsen Global Connect business, which will generally be intended to qualify as tax-free to Nielsen and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Immediately following the transaction, Nielsen shareholders will own shares of both Nielsen and the new entity holding the Nielsen Global Connect business. In conjunction with the spin, Nielsen Global Connect is expected to raise new debt. It is currently anticipated that substantially all of the proceeds of the new debt will be used for debt reduction at Nielsen.

Nielsen currently expects the spin-off transaction to be completed in nine to twelve months, subject to certain conditions, including, among others, the receipt of final Board approval, receipt of an opinion from counsel and/or ruling regarding the U.S. federal income tax treatment of the distribution, the effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the approval of Nielsen shareholders and works council consultations.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Guggenheim Securities LLC are acting as financial advisors to Nielsen, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Baker McKenzie and Clifford Chance LLP are serving as legal advisors to Nielsen.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

