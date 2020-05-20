20.05.2020 22:15:00

Nielsen To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), today announced that the Company will present virtually at two upcoming investor conferences. 

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Diversity Officer, and Linda Zukauckas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:30pm Eastern Time at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. 

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Linda Zukauckas, Chief Financial Officer, and Sara Gubins, SVP of Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:30am Eastern Time at Baird's 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference.

Interested parties are invited to listen to each event live on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors under Events & Presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on http://nielsen.com/investors following the respective event. 

About Nielsen
Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

SOURCE Nielsen Holdings plc

